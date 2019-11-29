Friday, the wide receiver, who transferred to the Bulldogs from the Miami, posted on Instagram thanks fans for their support over the past season.

It appears that Lawrence Cager’s Georgia career has come to an end.

The news comes less than two days after UGASports broke the news that Cager suffered an ankle injury during practice Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia officials have yet to comment on the exact extent of the injury, although by Cager’s comments, it’s apparently serious enough to sideline him at least through next week’s SEC Championship against LSU.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs (10-1), who take on Georgia Tech Saturday (Noon, ABC) will certainly miss Cager, who’s battled shoulder and rib ailments since the South Carolina game over a month ago.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver became Jake Fromm’s top target with 33 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

With Cager no longer part of the equation, the Bulldogs will now lean on a pair of freshmen, Georgia Pickens (32-457-5) and Dominick Blaylock (15-270-4), along with junior Demetris Robertson (24-259-3) as the top three remaining receivers.

Others will also have to step up, including Matt Landers redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson (5-79), and senior Tyler Simmons (11-116) and (6-54).

Redshirt freshman Tommy Bush has also been cleared and dressed out last week against Texas A&M but he has yet to play in a game after suffering from a sports hernia.