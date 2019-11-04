Lawrence Cager smiled and said he usually gets a lot of messages from family and friends after a game. But following his career-best performance in Georgia’s 24-17 win over Florida, there was not one to be found.

“I didn’t get to charge it, so it was dead,” Cager said Monday, talking about his phone. “I didn’t get a chance to look at it until I got back home.”

Once charged, his phone didn’t stop buzzing.

"Amazing support,” he said. “Lots of love.”

It’s no wonder.

After missing the Kentucky game with shoulder and rib injuries, not only did Cager return against the Gators; he came through with the game of his life. Cager had seven catches for 132 yards and a score on a wide-open 52-yard pass in the fourth quarter from quarterback Jake Fromm, who has grown quite comfortable throwing to the grad transfer from Miami.

“Yeah, I'd say [Fromm is] comfortable with them," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He's comfortable with some of our other wide-outs. Some of those plays Cager got, they weren't featured Cager plays. He was the second, third, or fourth option. Some of them, he's primary; some of them, he's primary based on coverage. Some of them, he's not. Some of them, Jake had time to work to him to make the decision on who to throw it to, so I don't think it was a scheme deal. Some of them, he was just the best option. He was the open option in the zone. But Jake's comfortable with all our guys. I think he's got good rapport with all our receivers.”

However, Cager admits that he and Fromm do seem to have something special working between them.

“That just comes with repetition. I’m talking inside of practice, outside of practice,” Cager said. “We work on stuff that gave us trouble in practice; we work on it after practice to perfect the craft, and that’s what it really takes to get to that championship level.”

A native of West Baltimore, Cager credits his parents and a strong support system in high school for helping him make it to this point ion his career.

Cager also revealed a little fact that not many people may know. If he had his way, he would have been a Bulldog all along.

“I wanted to come here, but some receivers committed before I could,” Cager said. “Now, having the season I am with the school I wanted to come to is incredible.”

Here’s where the story gets interesting.

One of the receivers who committed before Cager was Van Jefferson, who ultimately committed to the Bulldogs before transferring to Ole Miss. For those wondering, yes, that’s the same Van Jefferson who would transfer again—this time to Florida, ultimately scoring the Gators’ second touchdown in Saturday’s loss.

“Van Jefferson was committed here and tried to get me to come here,” he said.

The ironies don’t stop there.

Another receiver who pulled the trigger before Cager was none other than former Bulldog Jayson Stanley.

“He’s one of my closest friends,” Cager said. “Then Mark Richt goes to Miami, I come here—circle of life, man.”

Once he decided to transfer, choosing Georgia was a no-brainer. His reasons were simple.

“It was because of Coach (James) Coley and Coach Smart. Getting the opportunity to play with them at the same time is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Just them, and having Jake as a quarterback,” Cager said. “I couldn’t have picked a better situation.”

The feeling is no doubt mutual.