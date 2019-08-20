Cade Mays pondered the question for only a moment. What’s the best compliment that anyone could pay him as a key member of Georgia’s offensive line?

The response he gave came as little surprise.

“I would say the best thing that someone could say about me is just that I play hard and that I love the game,” Mays said. “And that I just want to finish people.”

It’s that final comment that sums up Mays, who at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, whose hard-scrabble ways hasn’t been lost on his teammates, most notably to those who have to go against him in practice every day.

“He has a grinder mentality. It’s a dog-eat-dog world with him when he’s out there,” nose guard Michael Barnett said. “It’s every day with him. Team run, it’s downhill, Cade’s trying to take your head off, just like everybody on that O-line. You’ve got to get your mind right when you go against them.”

Left guard Solomon Kindley is just glad he's on his side.

“Cade is tremendous,” Kindley said. “He can go to center, he can go to left tackle, he can go to guard. We might have him go to receiver and have him catch a few passes.”

Mays is arguably the most versatile member of Georgia’s offensive line, having seen action at both left and right tackle, along with right and left guard.

He’s now added center to his repertoire.

Although Trey Hill, Clay Webb, and Warren Ericson figure to be the top three at the position, Mays has received his share of reps this fall and has proven that in a pinch he can play there as well.

“I like being that useful. If anything happens, I’m the guy who can be plugged in. Anything that happens, I’m the guy. It’s definitely helped me to learn the center spot,” Mays said. “It’s helped me learn the offense better, knowing what everybody else is doing. I don’t think it’s slowed me down. I think it’s picked my game up and elevated it to a new level.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said Mays needs to be ready to play any spot.

“He’s an athlete, but we can’t let that be a detriment to him, because if he can be in the starting five, he needs to be in the starting five,” Smart said. “But his value also is that he can snap, and he’s an athletic center. If you play center, left tackle, and guard, you’re pretty talented, and you’re bright.

“He’s really tough, man. He plays hard. He plays tough and physical.”

Defensive tackle Tyler Clark can attest to that.

“I knew Cade was going to be good when he first got here,” Clark said. “He enrolled early. I think we were practicing for the national championship; he came off the ball and I was like --oo-kaaayy--he’s going to be ready.”