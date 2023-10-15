



0 – Brett Thorson did not punt at all against Vanderbilt. It was the first time since last season against Kent State that Georgia had zero punts in a game.

1 – The Dawgs’ defense had just one sack on Saturday. Smael Mondon had the honors.

1- Carson Beck had one touchdown rush. he had one touchdown pass. Also, he added one tackle after his one interception.

2 – The Bulldogs lost two turnovers against the Commodores. That makes eight lost turnovers in their last four games compared to losing one in their first three games.

3 – Peyton Woodring made all three field goal attempts. (31, 44, 30 yards).

4 – Dominic Lovett scored on a 4-yard reception late in the first half. That also represents his four career touchdown receptions (three with Missouri and one with Georgia).

4 – Tykee Smith picked off another pass this week. It was his fourth interception of the season. It ties for the most by any Georgia player in a single season under Kirby Smart.

6 – Georgia has won six straight matchups with Vanderbilt.

6 – Mondon also led Georgia in tackles with six.

6 – Sedrick Van Pran picked up a fumble and ran for six yards and a first down.

7-0 – Georgia has a perfect 7-0 record for the fourth time in eight seasons under Kirby Smart (2017, 2021, 2022, 2023).

9 – Lovett had nine receptions which is the most he has had with Georgia (had 10 with Missouri against South Carolina in 2022).

10 x 18 – 10 different receivers caught at least one pass for the Bulldogs. It was the 18th time the Dawgs have done that since the beginning of the 2021 season. No other team in the FBS has more than 14.

11-for-16 – The Bulldogs converted on 11 of 16 third-down conversions against the Commodores.

12 – Kendall Milton powered his way up the middle and scored from three yards out for his third touchdown rush of the season and his 12th of his career.

13 to 0 – Georgia had 13 first downs on the ground compared to Vanderbilt’s zero.

16 – Jaylen Mahoney led all players in tackles on Saturday. The Commodore defensive back had 16 in the game.

17 – Daijun Edwards’ rushing touchdown was the 17th of his career and a team-leading sixth this season.

18 – Vandy had 18 net rush yards. It was the fourth-fewest allowed in a game by the Dawgs in the Smart era.

20 – The Commodores scored 20 points against the Bulldogs. It was the most points Vanderbilt has scored against Georgia since 2013. The 20 points scored on Saturday were more than what Vandy scored in the last four meetings combined (19).

24 – Georgia has now won 24 straight games. It is the fourth-longest streak by a SEC team all-time (the record is 28).

29 – Beck increased his career-high by completing 29 passes.

37:19 – Georgia controlled the clock for 37 minutes and 19 seconds on Saturday.

49 – Ken Seals connected with London Humphreys for a 49-yard touchdown in the game’s first possession that gave Vanderbilt an early 7-0 lead. It was Vanderbilt's first touchdown against Georgia since 2018.

57 – Cash Jones had the longest rush of his career by going 57 yards with under a minute left to go in the game.

61 – Georgia has won 61 games overall in the series against Vanderbilt.

62 – Late in the game, Edwards raced 62 yards for not only the longest rush of the year for the Bulldogs. It was also the longest rush of his career (previous-long was 47 yards in 2020 at Missouri).

146 – Edwards set a career-high with 146 yards rushing.

160 – Brock Bowers had four receptions before leaving the game. He has 160 in his career and is currently sixth all-time on Georgia’s career list and one behind fifth-place Fred Gibson.

174 of 281 – The Bulldogs had 281 yards rushing for the game and 174 came in the fourth quarter alone. The 174 was also the most rush yards that Georgia has had in any one quarter since the fourth quarter of the season opener against Clemson in 2014 when they rushed for 211.

330 – Offensive lineman Micah Morris weighs 330 pounds and was playing fullback when Edwards rushed for a touchdown at the end of the game.

2,390 – After 22 yards receiving on Saturday, Bowers is now at 2,390 for his career. He is currently in fifth place after passing Brice Hunter on the Bulldogs’ career list.