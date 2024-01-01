



1 – Lots of firsts for Georgia including: Lawson Luckie’s first touchdown reception, Anthony Evans III’s first touchdown reception, Luke Bennett’s first reception, Collin Drake’s first pass completion, Jackson Muschamp’s first rush attempt, and Raylen Wilson’s first career start.

1 – Mykel Williams had Georgia’s lone sack, but he also forced and recovered a fumble on the same play.

1 – Brett Thorson had just one punt in the game (48 yards). It was the fourth time this season that he has had just one punt in a game.

1 – Arian Smith had a touchdown reception late in the first half. It was his second of the season and first since September 23rd against UAB.

2 – Georgia recovered two Florida State fumbles on Saturday after recovering only one fumble previously this season.

2 – Georgia’s defense also had two interceptions. Malaki Starks had his third pick of the season and fifth of his career while Daylen Everette had his first of his career.

2 x 2 – Georgia had a pair of players (Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton) with two touchdown passes each. It marked the first time that Georgia has ever had a bowl game with two players with multiple touchdown passes.

2 x 2 – Georgia had a pair of players (Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards) with at least two touchdown rushes. It was just the third time the Bulldogs have had a pair of players with multiple touchdown rushes in a bowl game (2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma and 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU).

2-of-12 – The Seminoles converted just 2-of-12 third down attempts against the Dawgs’ defense. Florida State entered the game converting 38 percent of its third downs this season.

3 – The three points allowed by the Dawgs was the fifth time in school history that Georgia allowed three points or less in a bowl game.

3 of 4 – Milton ended up with 104 rush yards on nine attempts against the Seminoles. It was the fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career, and he had under ten attempts in three of those games.

4 – Ladd McConkey’s 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was his fourth career touchdown run and his first of 2023.

4-1 – With the victory, Georgia is 4-1 all-time in the Orange Bowl.

4 x 30 – McConkey’s 22-yard reception late in the first quarter gave him 30 on the season. The Bulldogs had four players with at least 30 receptions for the first time since 2018 (Dillon Bell had 29).

5-64-1 – Brock Bowers did not play in the Orange Bowl, but the three other tight ends (Oscar Delp, Pearce Spurlin III, and Lawson Luckie) combined for five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

5-for-86 – Dillon Bell led the way for the Bulldogs with five receptions and 86 yards receiving. The five receptions tied a career-high, and the 86 yards were his second most.

6 – C.J. Allen led the Bulldogs with six tackles in the game, with one-and-a-half tackles going for loss.

6 – Stockton completed a career-high six passes (had six combined entering the game).

7-4-1 – Georgia is now 7-4-1 all-time in the series against Florida State (2-1-1 in bowl games).

8-for-8 – The Bulldogs were 8-for-8 in scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

9 – Kirby Smart is 9-2 in bowl games as Georgia’s head coach. The nine wins tie him with Mark Richt for the most bowl victories in school history.

9 – Milton had at least one touchdown rush in his last nine games (including two in each of the last three games). The nine is the longest streak by a Bulldog since Nick Chubb had ten straight from 2014 to 2015.

9 – Georgia had a touchdown on nine straight drives, tying a bowl record for the most by any school.

11 – Georgia had 11 different players with at least one rush in the game, and 11 different players with at least one reception in the game.

13 – Georgia’s 13 wins this season marks the fifth time in school history with 13 or more wins (2002, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023).

14 and 13 – Milton ended the season with 14 touchdown rushes, while Edwards finished with 13. It is the fourth time the Bulldogs had a pair of players with ten or more touchdown runs, dating back to 1940.

19 – Florida State had won 19 consecutive games before losing to Georgia.

27 – The Bulldogs have played in a bowl game in 27 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the nation.

36 – Georgia’s 36 first downs broke a school record for a game (the previous high was 35 in 1981 vs Vanderbilt and in 2013 vs Kentucky).

38 – Georgia’s 38 bowl victories are second most all-time amongst all schools.

40+ - After last season’s 58-point win over TCU and the 60-point win over FSU on Saturday. It marked the first time that any school had back-to-back bowl wins by 40 or more points.

44 – Sedrick Van Pran started his 44th consecutive game.

50 – Georgia’s seniors set a record with their 50th win for the class (the record may not last too long as the Bulldogs have 42 wins in their last three seasons).

54 – Dominic Lovett’s three receptions (including a touchdown) give him 54 receptions on the season, which is two shy of how many he had last season at Missouri as well as two shy of Bowers’ total in 2023.

60 – The 60-point winning margin by the Bulldogs was the largest in bowl history, eclipsing the 58-point record the Dawgs set in the 2023 CFP Championship over TCU.

60 – The 60-point defeat was the biggest loss in Florida State history.

62 – Georgia is second in the nation with this being its 62nd bowl appearance (five being Orange Bowls).

63 – The 63 points marked the fifth time the Bulldogs put up at least 60 points in the Smart era.

70 – Roderick Robinson II had a career-high 70 rush yards

71 – Peyton Woodring ended the season with 71 extra points, which is tied (with Jack Podlesny’s total from 2021) for second most in a single season by a Georgia kicker.

72.4 – Beck finishes the season with a 72.4 completion percentage, which is now a school record, passing the 68.3 percentage that Stetson Bennett set last season.

128 to 10 - Georgia has scored 128 points compared to its opponents' 10 points in its last two bowl games.

134 – Woodring’s 134 points (21 field goals and 71 extra points) is the third-highest total in a single season by a Bulldog kicker all-time.

209 – The 209 total yards by the Seminoles was their fewest in a bowl game since the 2004 Orange Bowl against Miami of Florida.

301/372 – Georgia had 301 yards passing and 372 yards rushing against FSU. It was the second time this season in which they had 300 or more yards in both (vs Ole Miss). Prior to this season, the last time the Bulldogs accomplished that feat was in 2017 vs Missouri.

302 – After his 13 completions on Saturday, Beck finished the season with 302. He is one of two quarterbacks in school history with over 300 in a season (Bennett had 310 in 2022).

372 to 63 – Georgia had 372 rush yards in the game compared to Florida State’s 63. The 372 was the most Georgia ever by the Bulldogs in a bowl game (previous high was 317 in the 2018 Rose Bowl).

673 – The 673 total yards were the most by the Bulldogs in team bowl history (the previous high was 589, done twice). The 673 is also the fourth-highest total in any game by Georgia all-time (713 vs FAU in 2012).

2,082 – After netting 62 yards on the ground, Edwards now has 2,082 rush yards in his career. He passed Zamir White and now has the 15th most yards rushing in a Georgia career.

3,941 – Beck finished 59 yards shy of the 4,000-yard total in passing yards this season. But his 3,941 was the second-most in Georgia history (Bennett had 4,127 in 2022).