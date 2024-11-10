By the Numbers - Georgia vs Ole Miss

1 – The Bulldog defense registered a sack on the Rebel’s second play from scrimmage (by Chaz Chambliss and Christen Miller). The Dawgs would not have another sack for the rest of the game.





2 – Georgia has two losses this season. It is the first time since 2020 in which the Bulldogs have lost twice.





2 – Dan Jackson recorded the Bulldogs' only interception on defense. He now leads the defense this season with two.





3 – Nate Frazier would score Georgia’s lone touchdown of the game. His two-yard run in the first quarter was his third touchdown rush of the season.





3.8 – The Bulldogs only managed 3.8 yards per play against Ole Miss.





4 – After the Bulldogs scored on their opening possession, Georgia punted on four straight possessions.





4/41 – Dominic Lovett led all Georgia players with four receptions as well as 41 yards receiving.





5 – Beck was sacked a career-high five times against the Rebels. It was the most allowed by Georgia since the 2022 CFP Championship Game against Alabama.





8 – For the second straight game, CJ Allen led the Bulldog defense with eight total tackles.





8-6 – Georgia is 8-6 under Kirby Smart against ranked teams on the road. He is 13-1 against ranked teams at home.





10 – The ten points that Georgia scored on Saturday were tied for the fewest points scored by the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart (it is the fourth time the Dawgs scored ten in that time).





12 – Beck has thrown 12 interceptions this season (all in the last six games). The 12 interceptions are the most by a Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray had 14 in 2011.





12 – Dillon Bell had the Bulldogs’ longest rush of the day going for 12 yards.





28 – Ole Miss scored 28 points against the Dawgs. The Rebels were averaging 42.1 points per game entering the contest.





31 – Brett Thorson has 31 punt attempts this season. He had 32 last season and 36 as a freshman.





199 – Jaxson Dart threw for a season-low 199 yards on Saturday (although he was taken out of the game briefly in the first quarter).





229 to 69 – Ole Miss outgained Georgia 229 yards to 69 yards in the first half.





245 – The 245 total yards netted by Georgia on Saturday were the third-fewest under Smart. Only the 164 vs Florida in 2016 and the 230 in the regular season meeting vs Auburn were lower.