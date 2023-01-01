1 – For just the third time in 60 bowl games for Georgia, the Bulldogs won by one point. They also defeated Maryland 17-16 in the 1973 Peach Bowl and defeated Texas 10-9 in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.

1 – The one-point win was also just the third by the Dawgs under Kirby Smart. They also defeated Missouri in 2016 (28-27) and Notre Dame in 2017 (20-19).

1-19 – This is the record of teams that trailed by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter in College Football Playoff games with the Saturday’s Bulldog win being the only victory.

2 – Stetson Bennett was sacked twice in the game. The sacks were the first in any game since October 15 against Vanderbilt.

2-0 – Georgia improves to 2-0 all-time against Ohio State.

2-for-4 – Jake Podlesny, who came in as Georgia’s all-time career field goal percentage, was just two-for-four in field goals.

2-for-10 – Georgia was just 2-for-10 on third down conversions against Ohio State. UGA had a success rate of 52 percent entering the game.

3 – AD Mitchell had three receptions in the game, but none bigger than the one with 54 seconds left to tie the game for the Dawgs. The three receptions were his first since September 10 against Samford.

4 x 7 – The Dawgs defense was able to get to C.J. Stroud and sack him four times. That number ties the most he has ever been sacked in a game. Javon Bullard, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, Jr. and Mykell Williams were each credited with one.

4 – Kendall Milton became the fourth Georgia player to have at least seven rushing touchdowns this season. It's the first time the Bulldogs have ever had four, and the first time an SEC team has done it since the 2011 LSU team.

5 – For the first time in Georgia history, the Bulldogs have won five straight bowl games. They have four other streaks of four games in a row, but this is the first with five.

5-2 – Georgia is now 5-2 while playing in the Peach Bowl.

7-2 – Smart is now 7-2 in bowl games as Bulldog head coach (counting CFP Championships).

7-of-15 – Stroud threw for four touchdown passes in the Peach Bowl. Georgia’s defense has allowed seven passing touchdowns in its last two games after allowing eight in its first 12 games combined.

8 – Christopher Smith led the Dawgs with eight tackles in the game.

8 – Stetson Bennett had his eighth touchdown rush of the season in the second quarter on Saturday. It's the most by a Georgia quarterback since James Jackson had eight back in 1985.

8:58 – With officially 8:58 left in the game, Kirby Smart called timeout while Ohio State lined up for a punt. The Buckeyes snapped the ball and faked the punt, running for a first down. The timeout stood and the play did not count.

10-plus – Ten players caught at least one pass for the Bulldogs. It was the eighth time this season that Georgia had at least ten players catch a pass.

16 – Georgia now has 16 straight victories.

25 – The two field goals by Podlesny gave him 25 in 2022, which is the fourth most in a single-season by a Georgia kicker.

27:24 – The Bulldogs had possession of the ball for 27 minutes and 24 seconds. It was the first time all season that Georgia lost the time of possession battle. The last time the Dawgs lost the possession battle was in the 2022 CFP Championship against Alabama.

35 - Kearis Jackson caught only one pass in the game, but it was in Georgia's final scoring drive and went for 35 yards. Two plays later, the Bulldogs tied the game.

36 – Georgia now has 36 bowl wins in its history. Currently, that is the second most. USC has 35 and plays on Monday in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

41 – The Bulldogs allowed 41 points to the Buckeyes. It was the most allowed by Georgia this season and the seventh time the Dawgs have allowed 40 or more in the Smart era.

42 and 75 – Kenny McIntosh led all Dawgs with five receptions against Ohio State. He now has 42 receptions this season and 75 for his career. Those two areas are both the most by a Georgia running back in data going back 30 seasons.

52 – McIntosh had a season-long 52-yard rush midway through the second quarter. It could have been 62 yards, but he tripped. Two plays after the trip, Georgia scored a touchdown.

53 – Ladd McConkey had two receptions for -1 yards, but he did catch an important two-point conversion. He now has 53 catches this season, which is tied for the 11th most in school history.

56 – Brock Bowers caught four passes and now has 56 on the season. The 56 is tied for the seventh most by a Georgia player in a single-season. He ties A.J. Green’s mark in 2008, and he also ties the total he had last season.

60 – Georgia became the second team to play in 60 bowl games (Alabama was the first). The Bulldogs first ever bowl opponent was TCU.

62 – Bennett had three touchdown passes in the game and now has 62 for his career. He is one of five Georgia quarterbacks to throw for 60 or more in their career.

76 – The play after the fake punt, Bennett found a wide-open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown. It was Smith’s first touchdown reception of the season and the longest reception of his career.

85.7 – The Bulldogs struggled on third down, but converted a major fourth down conversion in the game. The Dawgs are 12-for-14 on fourth down conversions this season and the 85.7 percent rate is tops in the nation.

112/106 – For the second game in a row, Georgia allowed two different players to have 100 yards receiving in the same game. This time it was Emeka Egbuka with 112 yards and Marvin Harrison, Jr. with 106 yards.

140 – Podlesny booted the ball for 10 points on Saturday and now has 140 total points this season. That broke the record of 137 that he set last season.

190 to 29 – Georgia had 190 yards passing in the fourth quarter alone. Ohio State, who was leading the majority of the quarter had just 29.

292 – Bennett now has 292 pass completions this season. He entered the game tied for the highest in a season with Eric Zeier’s 1993 total. Now Bennett has the record himself.

398 – Bennett threw for a career-high 398 yards in the game, but the final ten-yarder was the biggest.

533 – The Bulldogs had 533 net yards of total offense against the Buckeyes. It was the 25th time Georgia has had 500 or more yards in a game under Smart.

583 – Bennett has 583 career completions. He passed Matthew Stafford and now stands in fifth place all-time in Georgia history.

1,016 – Milton ran for 26 yards, but that was enough to give him 1,016 for his career.

3,823 – Bennett has 3,823 yards passing this season. He moves from fourth place to second place in Georgia history. He currently trails Aaron Murray’s total in 2012 of 3,893 by 70 yards.

8,124 – Bennett also has 8,124 yards passing in his career. He passed Stafford in this stat as well and now stands in fifth place all-time in team history. Jake Fromm is fourth all-time, and is 100 yards ahead of Bennett.