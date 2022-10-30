1-4 – Florida’s 1-4 record in conference games is its worst start in the SEC since starting 0-5 in 1979.

2 – Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the game. He had two touchdown passes in his two previous games against the Gators combined.

2 and 2 – Both Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh scored two rushing touchdowns against Florida. It was the first time that Georgia had multiple players with multiple rushing touchdowns in a game since James Cook and Zamir White each had two against South Carolina in 2020.

2.9 – The Gators averaged 2.9 yards per attempt on the ground on Saturday. They entered the game leading the nation averaging 6.4 per rush.

3 – The Dawgs sacked Anthony Richardson three times in the game including twice on back-to-back plays on Florida’s final drive.

3 – Georgia had three turnovers in the game. It is the third straight game in which the Bulldogs had three turnovers against the Gators.

5 – Bennett also threw two interceptions on the day. It now makes five interceptions that he has thrown in his career against Florida (tied for the most against an opponent with Alabama).

6-for-12/2-for-3 – The Dawgs were dominant in conversions on Saturday as they converted 6-for-12 on third downs and 2-for-3 on fourth downs.

8 – Javon Bullard led the Dawgs in tackles with eight against the Gators. He had one more tackle than both Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, Jr.

8-0 – The Bulldogs are off to an 8-0 start this season. It is the tenth time in school history that Georgia has started 8-0, but the first time that they have done it in back-to-back seasons.

8-4 – Georgia has an 8-4 record against Florida in the last 12 matchups dating back to 2011.

16 – Brock Bowers moves to a tie for eighth place on Georgia’s all-time list for touchdown receptions in a career. The tight end has done it in 23 games.

17 – Florida scored 17 points in the third quarter on two touchdowns and a field goal. In Georgia’s first seven games, they had allowed nine total points on three field goals in the third quarter.

17-7-1 – Legendary Bulldog Head Coach Vince Dooley was 17-7-1 all-time against the Gators. The 17 wins was the most by any head coach in the series.

20+ - The 22-point win by Georgia over Florida as well as the 27-point victory in last season’s game make back-to-back games in the series with at least 20-point wins. It is the first time that Georgia has posted back-to-back wins with at least 20 points since the Bulldogs did it in three seasons in a row from 1942 to 1945 (they did not meet in 1943).

25 – The Bulldogs led the Gators by 25 points at half. This was the largest halftime led by the Dawgs since they led by 35 points at half in the 1968 game (35-0).

26-1/14-14 – Since the Gators defeated the Bulldogs in 2020, Georgia has a 26-1 overall record while Florida has a record of 14-14.

55-44-2 – Georgia now leads the all-time series against Florida 55-44-2 in the 101 career meetings.

57 – Bennett is now responsible for 57 career touchdown passes (48 pass, 9 rush). He is tied with Matthew Stafford for sixth place in team history.

106 - Edwards ran for a career-high 106 yards. It was not only his second career 100-yard game for Edwards, it was the first time a player for Georgia rushed for 100 yards in a game this season.

150 – Jack Podlesny added six extra points and now has 150 in his career. He passed Billy Bennett and now stands fourth all-time on Georgia’s career list.

154 – Bowers had a career-high 154 yards receiving. It is the most by a Georgia tight end since Randy McMichael had 156 vs. Georgia Tech in 2000.

200 x 4 – After the totals from game eight, Edwards (440), McIntosh (332), Kendall Milton (284) and Branson Robinson (234) all have over 200 yards rushing this season. They are the only school in the SEC to have four players with 200 or more rush yards this season and are tied for second in the FBS in this category.

316 – Bennett threw for 316 yards (including 262 in the first half). It was the sixth time the Bennett has thrown for at least 316 yards.

555 – Georgia combined for 555 total yards (316 pass, 239 rush) against Florida. It is the sixth time in eight games this season in which the Bulldogs have reached 500 yards.

1,085 – With his career-high 90 rush yards on Saturday, McIntosh passed the 1,000 mark and now has 1,085 for his career.

6,650 – After Saturday’s game, Bennett’s career pass yards now climb to 6,650 which moves him past Quincy Carter. Bennett is now sixth place all time in Georgia history in that category.