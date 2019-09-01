Here's a brief recap of Georgia's 30-6 win over Vanderbilt during the first game of the 2019 season--by the numbers.

1 - It was James Cook's third career touchdown, but his first against an SEC opponent, on Saturday. The other two came against UMass.

1-for-7 - One of the few negatives for the Bulldogs on Saturday is that they struggled on third-down conversions.

3 - Demetris Robertson's first Georgia reception went for three yards and a touchdown. Last season, his first run for Georgia was also a touchdown.

3-2-1 - Receptions made by players who transferred to Georgia. Robertson had three, Lawrence Cager had two, had Eli Wolf had one catch.

3-4 - The SEC East had a 3-4 win-loss record during the first games of 2019. The SEC West went 6-1.

4 - For the fourth time under Kirby Smart, a Bulldog opponent failed to score a touchdown.

5.33 - In the last three UGA season openers, the opposition has scored 16 combined points for an average of 5.33 points per game.

7 - Rodrigo Blankenship connected on at least three field goals for the seventh time in his career.

8.1 - UGA averaged 8.1 yards per carry.

10-for-117 - Georgia had 10 penalties for 117 yards against Vanderbilt. It was the fourth time under Smart that the Bulldogs have had at least 10 penalties, and the third time they were penalized at least 100 yards.

14 - The Bulldogs have 14 straight wins against SEC East opponents.

21 - Georgia held Vanderbilt to just a 21 percent conversion rate on the Commodores third-down chances.

25 - 25 different Bulldogs were credited with at least one tackle. Monty Rice and Mark Webb led the team with seven apiece.

29-of-30 - Jake Fromm has had at least one touchdown pass in 29-of-30 games he has played for Georgia.

39 - Direct handoffs to wideouts netted 39 yards rushing. Robertson had 29 and Tyler Simmons had ten.

51 - Zamir White made his debut for Georgia and gained 51 yards. Zeus had five attempts for an average of 10.2 yards per carry.

54 - Jake Camarda only punted twice, but averaged 54 yards per punt.

58 - Georgia now has 58 wins all-time against Vanderbilt.

325 to 116 - The Bulldogs controlled the game on the ground by out-rushing the Commodores, 325 yards to 116. It was the ninth time Georgia had over 300 under Smart.

988 - Brian Herrien now has 988 career rushing yards, and needs 12 to become the 51st player in Georgia history with one thousand.

1,816 - D'Andre Swift had 149 rush yards for the game. It was his third-highest total in a game, and the fifth time he reached the century mark. He now has 1,816 career rush yards, and he passed Andy Johnson, Charley Trippi, and Kregg Lumpkin on the all-time list by a Bulldog. He is now 17th all-time for the red and black, and next up is Jimmy Poulos with 1,991.



