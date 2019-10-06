0 – The Bulldogs have allowed zero rushing touchdowns this season. They are the only FBS team not to allow one.

0:50 – After Tennessee missed a field goal late in the first half, Georgia had a 5-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that took 50 seconds to score.

2 – Richard LeCounte recorded his second career interception. He also tied Mark Webb for the team lead with five tackles.

3 – The Bulldogs’ defense had three sacks in the game after having zero the game before against the Fighting Irish.

3.4 – Tennessee had just 104 total yards on 31 plays in the second half, averaging just 3.4 yards per play. The Volunteers had 239 total yards on 31 plays in the first half.

5 – Lawrence Cager had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was his second straight game with five receptions. His highest total with the Miami Hurricanes was four receptions.

5-for-6 – Rodrigo Blankenship connected for a 50-yard field goal with 2:34 left in the first quarter. He is now 5-for-6 for his career for field goals 50 yards or longer, including two makes this season.

8 to 2 - In the decade of the 2010s, Georgia finished with eight wins and Tennessee had two in the series. It is the most wins in any decade over the Vols.

9 and 9 - Former Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf had two more receptions in the game. He has nine this season. He had nine in three seasons combined with the Volunteers.

11 – Georgia’s defense struggled at times, but still managed 11 tackles for loss, led by Azeez Ojulari’s two (both via sacks).

15 - The Bulldogs have won 15 straight games against SEC East opponents.

24-23-2 – With the victory, Georgia now has the lead in the all-time series. They have the lead against every SEC East team, and 11 of the 13 conference teams overall.

33 – Georgia trailed 14-10 after Tennessee scored early in the 2nd quarter. The Bulldogs would score the next 33 points without allowing the Volunteers to score again.

57 – Zamir White ran for 57 yards on seven attempts.

60 – After Eric Stokes crushed Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer and forced a fumble, Tae Crowder scooped the ball and darted 60 yards for the score.

64 – Rodrigo Blankenship remains perfect on the season by connecting on all three field goal attempts. He now has 64 in his career and is tied for fourth all-time in that category with Marshall Morgan.

72/72 – D’Andre Swift had 72 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving in the game. The last Bulldog to have at least 70 in both was Todd Gurley in the 2014 TaxSlayer.com Gator Bowl, following the 2013 season.

82.8 – For the sixth time in his career, Jake Fromm had a completion percentage over 80 percent in a game (24-for-29).

88 – Brian Herrien set a career-high by rushing for 88 yards. His previous high was 82, when he had that number as a freshman at South Carolina.

112 to 26 – In the last three games, the Dawgs have outscored the Vols by that lopsided score.

114/105 – A bright spot for the Volunteers was that two of its receivers had over 100 yards receiving. Jauan Jennings had 114 and Marquez Callaway had 105.

526 - Georgia racked up 526 total yards in the game, and for the 11th time under Kirby Smart passed the 500 mark.

2,127 – After D’Andre Swift’s 72 yards rushing on Saturday. He now stands at 2,127 yards in his career. He remains in 14th place and is 75 away from Musa Smith.

6,440 – Fromm’s total of 288 yards passing gives him 6,440 for his career and he passes former Dawg Mike Bobo.



