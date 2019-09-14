0 – for the third time under Kirby Smart, Georgia allowed zero points in the game.

1 – Lawrence Cager had his first career touchdown reception for the Dawgs. He had ten in three seasons with the Hurricanes.

1.5 – Tyler Clark had 1.5 sacks in the game against Arkansas State. He had just one sack in 14 games last season.

2.1 – For the season, Georgia has allowed 2.1 yards per rush (85 attempts, 182 yards). On Saturday, that average was even better for the Dawgs (1.5).

3 – Jake Fromm had three touchdown passes in the game—the ninth time in his career he's had three or more. It was also the seventh time he's had at least three touchdown passes without throwing a pick.

4 – Four different Bulldogs had rushing touchdowns vs. the Red Wolves and D’Andre Swift was not one of them (Brian Herrien, Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh had the honors).

5 – Tyler Clark and Robert Beal, Jr. led the Bulldogs with five tackles each. Clark’s five tied a career-high, while Beal’s five set a career-high.

8-of-10 – Georgia kicked off the ball ten times, and eight of them were touchbacks. Rodrigo Blankenship was 7-of-8, and Brooks Buce was 1-of-2.

9-for-10 – While Fromm was a very solid 17-for-22 completing passes, fellow quarterback Stetson Bennett was even better, completing an impressive 9-for-10.

9.4 – D’Andre Swift has averaged an incredible 9.4 yards on the ground this season. On Saturday, he was nine for 76 yards.

13 – Thirteen different Bulldogs had at least one reception. George Pickens led them all with five.

18 – Georgia had 27 first downs in the game, but 18 were via passes. This ties for the most under Smart (Missouri in 2016).

48 – Swift had his fifth career touchdown reception. This one, for 48 yards, was the longest catch of his career.

50/50 – For the second game in a row, Georgia scored over 50 points (63 last week vs. Murray State). It was the first time Georgia has had back-to-back games with 50 or points in over 100 years. The only three times this has happened for Georgia were in 1910, 1913, and 1915. Georgia has never had a streak of three in a row.

58 – Blankenship connected on two more field goals, and now has 58 for his career. He's now sixth place by himself on this list. Kanon Parkman is next one the list with 61.

61 – Jake Camarda had a long punt of 61 yards on Saturday. He has had seven punts this season and two of them have gone for more than sixty yards.

98 – Georgia’s 98-yard touchdown drive was the first of that length since the Auburn game in 2014.

112 – Dominick Blaylock had a career-high 112 yards receiving against Arkansas State. It was the third highest by a Bulldog under Smart (and the highest by a player not named Isaiah McKenzie during that period).

388 – The Bulldogs passed for 388 yards as a team, as Fromm threw for 279 and Bennett threw for 109. The 388 was the most by Georgia since 2013.

656 - Georgia amassed 656 total yards of offense (388 passing, 268 rushing). It was the fifth highest total for the Bulldogs in their history.

1,957 – Swift did not reach the 2,000-yard mark in career rush yards, but he is just 43 yards short.