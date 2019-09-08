Despite making a mistake here and there, the Bulldogs had a very good day against the Racers. Here is a deeper look at the win offensively, defensively, and on special teams—by the numbers.

1 - Late in the game, Latavious Brini recorded his first career interception.

2 - Stetson Bennett threw for two touchdowns. That ties him with Jake Fromm for touchdowns thrown this season.

3 - For the third time in his career, D'Andre Swift had two rushing touchdowns in a game. He has yet to get three in a game.

3 - Freshman Dominick Blaylock had his first three catches and a score as a Bulldog.

4 - Freshman George Pickens had his first four catches and a score as a Bulldog.

5 - Last season for Tennessee, tight end Eli Wolf had five receptions. This season, through two games for Georgia, he has five, including a career-high four against Murray State. Another tight end, John FitzPatrick, had a reception as well.

5 - Last week, Georgia had a ten penalties in the game against Vanderbilt. This week they cut that number in half to just five.





6 - The Dawgs wreaked havoc as they sacked the quarterback six times. The most they had in a game last season was four. Nolan Smith had 1-1/2, Channing Tindall, Walter Grant, and Adam Anderson had one each, and Azeez Ojulari, Travon Walker, and Jermaine Johnson each picked up a half.

80% - Against Vandy last week, the Dawgs struggled, going 1-for-7 on third down conversions. This week they went 8-for-10.

9 - Rodrigo Blankenship made nine extra points in the game. The Georgia record is ten, and is held by Kanon Parkman and George Jernigan.

10-for-11 - Jake Fromm was almost perfect on the day. He went 10-for-11 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown.

14 - J.R. Reed picked up a loose ball early in the second quarter and darted in for a 14-yard touchdown. It was the second career touchdown for Reed. The other was a 3-yard fumble return against Florida in 2017.

35 - After the first quarter, the game was tied at seven. Once the second quarter started, it was all Bulldogs, as the Dawgs outscored the Racers 35-0. The Dawgs only had the ball for 5:14 in that quarter.

60+ - For the second straight season, Georgia scored over 60 in a game. This year it was 63 points, and last season it was 66 vs. UMass.

61 - Freshman Kenny McIntosh rushed the ball for the first time of his career. He led Georgia with nine rush attempts for 61 yards with a long of 26.

61 - Murray State gained 84 yards rushing, but also lost 61 yards rushing in tackles for loss.

72 - Zamir White led all Bulldogs with 72 yards rushing against the Racers. Zeus averaged nine yards a carry. He also scored his first career touchdown.

87 - 87-year old Vince Dooley was honored on Saturday with having the field at Sanford Stadium named for him The former head coach (and Athletic Director) had 201 wins, six SEC Championships, and a National Championship for the Dawgs.

325 - According to the media guide, Jamaree Salyer weighs 325 pounds, and on Saturday he made his first career start. He started at right tackle in place of Isaiah Wilson.

594 to 139 - Thanks to out-rushing Murray State 269 to 23, Georgia has out-rushed its opponents 594 yards to 139 through two games this season.

1,013 - Brian Herrien scored another touchdown in the second quarter. Earlier in that same possession, he passed the 1,000-yard mark in his career. He became the 51st Bulldog to do so, and now has 1,013 yards rushing in his career.







