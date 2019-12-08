1 – Georgia has now faced LSU four times in SEC Championship games, but only has one win over the Tigers in that game.

2 – Jake Fromm threw two interceptions in the game. Both were picked off by Derek Stingley, Jr. Fromm had thrown 172 attempts prior to the first interception. This is just the second game in which he threw a pick this year. Unfortunately, all five of Fromm’s interceptions thrown this season have been in games which resulted in losses.

2 – D’Andre Swift did not run the ball often on Saturday. In fact, he had just one carry for zero yards in the first half, and ended up with two attempts for 13 yards in the game. The two attempts tied his career low; he had that many against Notre Dame in 2017 (he was the third-string tailback behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel then). Swift did have three receptions, though.

3 – Georgia was 3-for-13 on third-down conversions. However, they were also 3-for-3 on fourth down conversions. LSU was 9-for-16 on third downs.

3-5 - Georgia is now 3-5 in SEC Championship games.

4 – Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the game. The Dawgs allowed just three touchdown passes in the previous four games combined. The last time the Bulldogs allowed four in a game was in 2017 against Missouri.

6 – Richard LeCounte, J.R. Reed, and Lewis Cine all had six tackles in the game to lead the Bulldogs.

7 – After missing the first half due to suspension, George Pickens had four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. The receptions were tied for the team lead, and the yards also led the team. The touchdown was Pickens’ seventh of the season, tying him for the most in the nation by a true freshman.

10 - The ten points scored by Georgia was tied for the lowest point total the Bulldogs have had under Kirby Smart. They also had ten against Florida in 2016. In eight of its last ten games, Georgia failed to score more than 27 points.

12 – LSU has now won 12 SEC titles. They are still fourth all-time in the conference, but are now one behind both Georgia and Tennessee for second most.

30+ – Fromm is now 1-6 in games in which he throws 30 or more passes in a game for his career.

37 – LSU scored 37 points on Georgia. Previously, the Bulldogs did not allow anyone to score over 20 points in a game, and their season average was 10.4 points per game allowed. After Saturday, the average went up to 12.5, which now ranks as a tie for second in the nation with Ohio State.

47.6 – For the fifth straight game, Fromm completed less than 50 percent of his passes. He went 20-for-42 for 47.6 percent.

61 – Georgia amassed just 61 net yards rushing. It's just the sixth time the Bulldogs have been under 100 for a game under Kirby Smart. The Dawgs won just one of those (against Texas A&M two weeks ago).

65 and 66 – Jake Camarda had two more punts over 60 yards, one for 65 and one for 66. He has nine career punts for 60 or more yards. His career-long was 67 yards at Auburn a few weeks ago.

78 – Rodrigo Blankenship only made one of his three field-goal attempts in the game, but now has 78 for his career, which moved him into second place ahead of Kevin Butler and nine away from Billy Bennett.

481 to 286 – The Tigers out-gained the Bulldogs by a total of 481 to 286 yards. The most this season the Dawgs had allowed previously was 343 against Tennessee.

2,610 – After Fromm’s 225 yards passing against the Tigers, he increased his season total to 2,610. He is one of three Georgia quarterbacks all time to have three straight 2,500-yard passing seasons (Aaron Murray and David Greene).