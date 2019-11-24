Georgia notched another win on Saturday, but the game was a lot closer than the fans would want. Here is a deeper look at the game with the Aggies by the numbers.

-1 – Georgia held Texas A&M to minus-1 rushing yards for the game. That was the first time the Bulldogs held an opponent to a negative total since 2011 against Florida. They have now allowed 68.5 rush yards per game this season which ranks second in the nation behind Utah.

0-1 – The Bulldogs held the Aggies to a 4-for-15 third-down conversion rate, but it was the 0-for-1 on fourth down that many fans will remember the most.

2 – Georgia added two sacks in the game with Tyler Clark and Jordan Davis notching the big plays.

3 – Richard LeCounte forced a fumble and recovered it as well. It was his team-leading third fumble recovery of the season. He also had a team-leading seven tackles as well.

3-3 – With the win on Saturday, Georgia has even up the series with Texas A&M at three wins apiece. Alabama and LSU are the only two SEC schools that the Bulldogs have a losing record against.

3-13, 2-2 – The Bulldogs started the game converting just three of their first 13 third-down conversions. Georgia was 2-2 on its final drive though.

4 – The senior Rodrigo Blankenship connected on all four field goals on Saturday. It was his fourth career game with four.

5 – George Pickens had his fifth touchdown of the season. It leads the Dawgs this season is second among true freshmen in the SEC.

5-of-5 - Georgia’s defense has allowed five touchdowns combined in its last five games. However, all five touchdowns have occurred in the fourth quarter.

6 – The Dawgs defense has allowed six points (two field goals) in the last five first halves of games.

7 – The Aggies had seven penalties and all of them were from their offense. Four of the fouls were false starts and two were delay of games.

9 to 4 – Georgia had 9 three-and-outs last week versus Auburn. This week the Bulldogs lowered that total to four.

10.7 - The Bulldogs points per game allowed total is now at 10.7 which is tied for second in the nation with Clemson and they trail Ohio State by 0.2.

11 - Georgia has allowed just 11 touchdowns from scrimmage this season. The Bulldogs lead the nation for the fewest total in this category.

18 – Jake Camarda boomed two punts in the game that went for 50 yards. He has 18 punts this season that have gone at least 50 yards.

18 vs. 0 – Georgia had 18 rushing touchdowns during its first seven games. The Dawgs have had zero rushing TDs in their last four games.

24 – Georgia’s current record is 10-1. This is the 24th time in school history that it has reached ten or more wins in a season and the third straight under Kirby Smart.

42 – The Bulldogs’ senior class recorded their 42nd win in their victory over Texas A&M.

47.8 – Fromm completed 11 of his 23 passes for a completion percentage of 47.8. It was his third straight game with a completion percentage under fifty percent. The last Georgia quarterback to have three straight games under 50 percent was Mike Bobo back in 1996 during the first three games of the season (Southern Miss, South Carolina, Texas Tech).

71 – Fromm’s lone touchdown pass was his 71st of his career. He is now one away from a tie for second place with David Greene on the Bulldogs’ all-time list.

103 – Swift had 103 yards rushing against Aggies. It was his fifth 100-yard game on the ground this season and his ninth in his career. Swift is now averaging 102.7 yards rushing a game this season which ranks fourth in the SEC.

260 – Georgia amassed 260 total yards on Saturday. It was the second straight game in which the Bulldogs have had 260 or less.

418 – Blankenship’s point total reached 418 and he is now the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer and he is also second place all-time in the SEC behind former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson (480).

567 – Fromm completed just 11 passes, but that gave him 567 for his career. He passed Matthew Stafford for fourth place on the Georgia career list.

2,797 – Swift’s 103 yards rushing gives his 2,797 for his career. He passed Knowshon Moreno and is now in seventh place all-time on Georgia.