Eight games in 10 days is a lot to play, no matter what part of the season you’re talking about.

Nevertheless, neither head coach Scott Stricklin nor pitching coach Sean Kenny believe that’s necessarily a bad thing.

“We’ve still got a lot of guys who haven’t pitched maybe as much as we would have liked, so we’re looking forward to it,” Kenny said Thursday. “I think there are going to be some guys that will get in that we’ve wanted to get in and haven’t been able to. We want to win them all, certainly, but I think it’s an interesting opportunity for some of these other guys to get some work.”

Still, it’s going to be a busy stretch.

After hosting UMass for three games this weekend at Foley Field, the third-ranked Bulldogs play Georgia Southern on back-to-back days (Tuesday at SRP Park in North Augusta and Wednesday in Statesboro) before traveling to Gainesville to open SEC play next Friday against top-ranked Florida.

For Stricklin, knowing Emerson Hancock (2-0, 5.40) and Cole Wilcox (2-0, 2.00) will start four of those contests alleviates whatever concerns he might ordinarily have.

“You’re going to see Emerson and Cole get to 100 (pitches), we hope. That’s usually the threshold where we keep them. We need good starts out of our guys, and I think when you have a lot of games in a limited amount of days, the importance goes to your starting pitching to give you some length,” Stricklin said. “If they don’t, then you get taxed a little bit, but we feel pretty confident this weekend that Emerson and Cole will be able to get their pitch counts up, give us some good innings.”

Sunday’s starter is up in the air.

C.J. Smith has started each of the first three Sunday’s, but some control issues regarding his changeup has Stricklin and Kenny considering a different starter for the first time this year.

“We’re trying to fix C.J. Smith’s changeup, get it back to where it needs to be, so that requires a little bullpen work,” Stricklin said. “But also, we want to just try to strategy around these five games in six days so we can maximize the 45 innings, that we’ve got to pitch, so we can do that and be 100 percent ready to go for Florida.”

Freshman Garrett Brown will pitch one of the two games against Georgia Southern.

“He’s given us four a couple of times but we’d like him to give us five and take the stress off the bullpen,” Stricklin said. “That’s the key through getting through a stretch like that.”

Stricklin feels the bullpen is deep enough for the upcoming stretch.

“We’ve got five guys we feel can shut down games. We’ve got Ryan Webb, Tucker Bradley, Jonathan Cannon, Justin Glover, got Will Childers and also Michael Polk hasn’t thrown a whole bunch so that’s six guys we feel really good about out of the pen,” Stricklin said. “Then there’s Jack Gowen, Cain Tatum and some others guys who need to get on the mound and step up too. So, we’ve got plenty of arms, plenty of guys we can get through with this stretch. We just need guys to step up.”