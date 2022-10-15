With Saturday’s 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt official in the record books, top-ranked Georgia can turn its full focus to the season’s second half.

Just not too far.

While no doubt a Nov. 5 matchup against Tennessee following the Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama will certainly garner national attention, the Vols are the very last thing on Kirby Smart’s mind.

“I’m worried about tomorrow, man. I'm not looking down that run, because you start looking at that run, you get caught up,” Smart said. “I'm looking solely at one thing. It's not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us. I’m gonna dig, claw to get every player on our roster better. Because one of those guys is gonna be counted on to make a play in a tough game.”

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson can vouch for that.

“We take it week by week. In that locker room, the coaches said we just need to talk about this game, and what we did good this game,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Next week is a bye, so we’re still going to be working on ourselves before we get to our next game. We’re in no hurry or rush to get to our next game.”

Smart said he’ll make sure that doesn’t happen.

With the bye, his Bulldogs will have the opportunity to take a deep breath and reset before charging head first into the final stretch of the year.

"Yeah, we definitely reset. I mean, there's going to be an off-period there toward the end of the week that everybody gets to go away, get away from the building for two days, 48, whatever, 60-something hours off,” Smart said. “That's a big reset, because it's taxing, you know? We stretch the limit of what stamina you have. That's mental focus stamina, that's physical toughness stamina. We stretch that rubber band out, and we're going to let that recoil a little bit, then get back after it."