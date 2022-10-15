Bulldogs won't be looking ahead
With Saturday’s 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt official in the record books, top-ranked Georgia can turn its full focus to the season’s second half.
Just not too far.
While no doubt a Nov. 5 matchup against Tennessee following the Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama will certainly garner national attention, the Vols are the very last thing on Kirby Smart’s mind.
“I’m worried about tomorrow, man. I'm not looking down that run, because you start looking at that run, you get caught up,” Smart said. “I'm looking solely at one thing. It's not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us. I’m gonna dig, claw to get every player on our roster better. Because one of those guys is gonna be counted on to make a play in a tough game.”
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson can vouch for that.
“We take it week by week. In that locker room, the coaches said we just need to talk about this game, and what we did good this game,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Next week is a bye, so we’re still going to be working on ourselves before we get to our next game. We’re in no hurry or rush to get to our next game.”
Smart said he’ll make sure that doesn’t happen.
With the bye, his Bulldogs will have the opportunity to take a deep breath and reset before charging head first into the final stretch of the year.
"Yeah, we definitely reset. I mean, there's going to be an off-period there toward the end of the week that everybody gets to go away, get away from the building for two days, 48, whatever, 60-something hours off,” Smart said. “That's a big reset, because it's taxing, you know? We stretch the limit of what stamina you have. That's mental focus stamina, that's physical toughness stamina. We stretch that rubber band out, and we're going to let that recoil a little bit, then get back after it."
Nevertheless, if Georgia is to make it back to Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs will definitely have to earn it.
After Florida and Tennessee, the Bulldogs face back-to-back road games at Mississippi and Kentucky follows before Georgia closes out the regular season back in Sanford Stadium against Georgia Tech.
Fortunately for Georgia, after its recent close call at Missouri, the Bulldogs are back to playing to the standard they’re accustomed.
“We’re going to take this bye week and work on what we need to work on, and go from there,” safety Tykee Smith said. “We know we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
However, there are some positive signs.
The team’s 42-10 win over Auburn was followed up by another dominant win against the out-manned Commodores.
A quick start—something the Bulldogs will need over the next month—certainly helped the team’s cause. Georgia possessed the football five times in the first half and scored four touchdowns, a trend they’ll certainly need against the likes of Tennessee and MSU.
Defensively, Georgia’s young defense continues to improve.
Again, Vanderbilt’s offense certainly does not qualify as one of the better units in the SEC. However, credit Georgia for doing exactly what it was expected to do.
But as Smart always says, there’s more work to do.
"Just keep getting better. That’s the ultimate goal. What’s the end goal? We’re trying to look at tomorrow,” Smart said. “We talked about what we’re going to do tomorrow. I’m focusing on that. I’m not worried about Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. I’m worried about tomorrow and how much rehab we can get and how much recovery we can get."