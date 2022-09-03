ATLANTA – So much for any national championship hangover.

Third-ranked Georgia bore absolutely no resemblance to a team ready to relinquish its crown, as the Bulldogs rolled up 571 yards of offense to power past No. 11 Oregon Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 49-3.

Few imagined the outcome would be so dominating.The Bulldogs (1-0) were overwhelming, scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions, before finally punting early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett enjoyed a record-setting day.

The senior completed 25 of 31 passes for a career-best 368 yards with a pair of touchdown passes, along with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Bennett’s touchdown tosses came on throws of 4 yards to Ladd McConkey and 18 to AD Mitchell.

Nine different receivers caught passes for the Bulldogs, including running back Kenny McIntosh who led the way with nine for 117 yards.

Along with Bennett, Bulldogs also added scoring runs from McIntosh (1-yard run), Kendall Milton (a 12-yard run), and McConkey (9-yard run).

Bennett’s numbers were compiled in under three quarters, but even after he left, the Bulldogs continued to score.

Backup Carson Beck came in and led Georgia on its seventh scoring drive, getting the ball to Milton, who made a great cut and took the ball in for an 18-yard score, his second touchdown of the game.

Georgia’s defense also opened eyes.

For a defense that was supposed to be susceptible to a strong offense due to its inexperience, the Bulldogs did not play that way against the Ducks (0-1).

Georgia held Oregon to 313 total yards, with much of that coming during a long drive in garbage time, before the Bulldog defense stopped the Ducks on fourth down at the 3-yard line with 1:22 left to play.



Georgia returns to action next Saturday when Georgia hosts Samford. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.