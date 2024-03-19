After nearing blowing a 23-point lead, the final minute of Tuesday night’s first-round game in the NIT between Georgia and Xavier undoubtedly seemed like an eternity to head coach Mike White and his players on the Bulldog bench.

Only after his team survived a frantic few seconds, holding off the Musketeers 78-76, was the crowd of 2,756 in Stegeman Coliseum able to exhale.

“We work on those situations every single day; when something bad happens, a bad play, a bad run, just keep your head up,” RJ Melendez said. “It’s tough sometimes to keep your composure. But it goes back to the summer when you’re running a lot. Again, it’s something we practice every single day. We work for these moments. We finished on the winning side this time and just hope to build on it.”

With the win, Georgia (18-16) awaits the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Wake Forest and Appalachian State Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. The game will be played either Saturday or Sunday, according to the official NIT bracket.

If Wake Forest wins, the Demon Deacons will host the second-round contest. If Appalachian State is victorious, the game will be in Athens.

After a basket by Silas Demary, Jr. gave Georgia a four-point lead, Justin Hill missed the front end of a 1-and-1, with Lazar Djokovic grabbing the rebound before getting the ball to Dayvion McKnight who drove the lane for an easy two.

That’s when the game really became crazy.

Georgia would turn the ball over on the ensuing inbound, but Atlanta native Quincy Olivari’s shot was blocked by Russel Tchewa with 1.7 seconds left, only to have the officials whistle the Bulldog center for goal-tending.

“I thought it was (a block) live,” White said.

Fortunately for Georgia, the officials taking a look at the review agreed.

Following a lengthy review, the officials ruled that Tchewa indeed blocked the ball, with the Musketeers maintaining possession.

Xavier attempted to get the ball inside, but was unable to get off a shot before the final buzzer sounded.

“It was the same message I’ve given all year; I’m not creative enough to give a different one. Your championship-level teams, the best teams that I’ve been a part of, they don’t look at the scoreboard,” White said. “You stay in the moment. Let’s get an A shot, let’s get a stop. It’s not, ‘Man, I hope we hold on and win this one.’ If you’re thinking about those things, you’re not in the moment.”

The win, Georgia's first in the postseason since 2016, came after the Bulldogs nearly blew a 23-point lead with 13:42 to play.

After leading 46-34 at the half, Xavier cut the lead to eight, only to have the Bulldogs answer right back.

A 3-pointer by Noah Thomasson, followed by a conventional three-point play by Blue Cain, extended the lead back to 54-40 with just over 16 minutes left to play.

Georgia’s lead would grow to 23, but Xavier wasn’t quite done.

The Musketeers would roar back, cutting the Bulldogs’ advantage to eight on a 3-pointer by Demond Claude with 4:49 remaining.

Claude wasn’t done. His fifth 3-pointer brought the Musketeers within seven before cutting Georgia’s lead to 76-74.

Demary Jr. led the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Melendez with 14, Thomasson with 12, and Justin Hill with 10.

Claude scored 30 to lead the Musketeers, who outscored Georgia 42-32, only to finish two points short.

Georgia controlled the first half, including eight of the final 10 points for a 46-34 lead.

Melendez capped off the spurt by stealing an inbound pass with 4.2 seconds before going in for the slam, sending both teams into the locker room.

The 12-point lead was the biggest of the first half for Georgia, which only trailed once at 6-5 before taking control of the game.

Hill led the Bulldogs with 10 first-half points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed Georgia ahead 25-17 at the 9:33 mark.

Xavier would twice close within four, but each time the Bulldogs answered, including with 2:40 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by Melendez.

“The first 30 minutes was as well as we played all year,” White said. “We’ve now got another opportunity Saturday or Sunday to put 40 together playing at that level.”

