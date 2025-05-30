Bulldogs start Athens Regional with a bang

Georgia’s bats have shown how potent the Bulldogs’ lineup can be when everyone is clicking.

Friday’s opener against Binghamton in the opening game of the Athens Regional was a perfect example.

Thanks to a pair of two home runs each from Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps, Georgia (42-15) rolled to a 20-4 win, setting up a winner’s bracket game at 6 on Saturday against Duke, which rolled past Oklahoma State 12-5 in Saturday night’s late game.

Binghamton (29-25) will play the Cowboys in a loser’s bracket game at noon.

“I think it's just getting back to slowing down the game a little bit, to use that term that we use a lot, obviously,” head coach Wes Johnson said of his team’s offensive outbursts. “At the end of the day, the majority of homers are going to come because you're working in the middle of the field, and you react to the pitch. We've worked a lot on that this week, which was, as I've told people before, this week was good for us. We needed to reset from an offensive standpoint.”

Jackson and Phelps accounted for much of the damage all by themselves.

The transfer from Wofford blasted a pair of three-run homers, going 2 for 3 with six RBI, while Phelps went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. He also scored four runs. Kolby Branch also had four hits.

Nolan McCarthy gave Georgia its fifth home run of the game with a solo shot in the eighth. The Bulldogs lead the nation with 138 homers.

“When it's going good for me, I'm trusting myself and not trying to pull the ball,” said Jackson, who now has 14 home runs. “When I'm trying to pull a fastball, I feel like I can't really react to offs very well. So, I'm trying to back the fastball up and head the other way, which I'm comfortable with.”