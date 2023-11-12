Jordan Allen's second gameday visit to Georgia differed from his first in two big ways.

First, unlike the South Carolina game, Allen watched Saturday night's contest under the lights in Sanford Stadium. He soaked in what he called a "crazy and loud" atmosphere as Georgia rolled over Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs put up 52 points against the Rebels on Saturday. After watching Georgia score just 24 points against South Carolina, Allen saw a Bulldog offense clicking on all cylinders Saturday night.

"Great atmosphere and great game," Allen said. "Them Dawgs executed at a high level."