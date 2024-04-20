When labeling someone the best at his sport for a specific school, it’s always good advice to beware.

Opinions differ. Hyperbolic folly, critics will suggest. The task of a fool, others will claim.

In the case of Georgia’s Charlie Condon, it might be time to recognize the obvious.

Saturday at Foley Field, Condon’s amazing season continued after blasting two more home runs helped the Bulldogs to Saturday’s split with Ole Miss.

Both homers by Condon came in Game One’s 7-2 win. The Bulldogs dropped the nightcap 3-2. Still, the Bulldogs (29-10, 9-9) managed to win a series from the Rebels (21-18, 6-12) for the first time in six tries as Condon went 6-for-10 with three runs scored, two homers and four RBI.

“It’s good when you’re always helping the Dawgs,” Condon said. “I always try to be ready to go, and from a personal standpoint, it feels good to be able to execute and help these guys out.”

Condon’s NCAA-best 26 home runs is now just two behind Gordon Beckham’s single-season record of 28.

His total numbers already rival those of the former Bulldog great.

In 2008, Beckham put together one of the greatest years in Georgia baseball history, batting .411 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. Following Saturday’s sweep, Condon is hitting .481 with 26 home runs and 56 RBI.

Condon’s two home runs pushed his career total to 51, tying him for second on Georgia’s career list with former slugger Josh Morris, who ironically was in attendance to witness Saturday’s game.

Both of Condon’s homers came after Corey Collins was hit by a pitch, his first putting Georgia up 2-0 fifth before his second two-run bomb put the Bulldogs up 4-2 after the Rebels tied the game in the sixth.

For good measure, pinch-hitter Dylan Goldstein and shortstop Kolby Branch followed with home runs of their own to account for the final score.

“You always feel that Charlie is going to have a solid at-bat,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “He’s going to get the barrel to the ball. You hope he gets it elevated a little to get it out, but we were fortunate for him to do what he did.”

Pitchers Christian Mracna and Kolten Smith both impressed.

Mracna did not allow a run in 3.2 innings despite giving up two hits with three walks while Smith (5-2) earned the victory after retiring all 10 batters he faced to end the game.

Of those 10 batters, Smith struck out six. Over his last 10.1 innings, the sophomore right-hander has surrendered just six hits with no walks and 16 strikeouts.

Who pitched for the Bulldogs was the story in Game 2.

Sophomore right-hander Matthews Hoskins had not pitched since April 7 of 2023 against Kentucky after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Saturday, he was the surprise starter against the Rebels.

Hoskins did not pitch long. The hard-throwing righty was in for the first inning only. but exceeded Johnson’s expectations, striking out the first batter he faced before working around a walk to record a scoreless inning.

“I thought he threw the ball fine,” Johnson said. “That’s what he looks like when he’s nervous, but I thought he settled in and threw the ball fine. I’m really happy with the way he threw.”

Hoskins wasn’t the only Bulldog pitcher making a return.

Although Charlie Goldstein’s absence hasn’t been as long, the senior pitched for the first time in three weeks due to a dead arm.

He was even more impressive. Goldstein, who was also on a strict pitch count, retired all six batters he faced with four strikeouts.

“It’s fun to see guys come back like that from injury stuff, come back out there and be their normal selves,” Condon said. “It was good them back out there and healthy again.”

To no one's surprise, Condon played a role in Georgia’s first runs of the second game, only this time doing so with his legs.

With Condon at second and Slate Alford at first, the pair worked a double steal, with Condon scoring after catcher Trenton Lyons’ throw sailed into left field.

Ole Miss would score a pair in the sixth and one in the seventh off Luke Wiltrakis (0-1) and Brian Zeldin to go up 3-1 before the Bulldogs cut the lead to one on a fielding error by Rebel shortstop Brayden Randle.

The Bulldogs had a chance in the ninth after Condon laced a one-out double to right. However, reliever Braydon Jones retired Alford on a groundout to third before striking out Trey King, ending the game.

“You’re not going to put up 16, 17 runs every game,” Johnson said. “Tip your hat, they made some adjustments to our hitters for Game 3 and did some things that got us out of rhythm. We did a good job of not chasing, and they got us out in the strike zone, but all in all, we did a good job and are trending in the right direction.”

NOTES:

Georgia returns to action Tuesday night when the Bulldogs host No. 6 Clemson. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU