Bulldogs set to face at No. 1 Auburn

Georgia’s SEC gauntlet has been well-documented.

Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs face No. 1 Auburn when the Tigers come to town.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. The game is already a sellout.

“Yeah, we’ll be ready. Our guys will be ready to compete, and our guys will be prepared,” said head coach Mike White, whose 23rd-ranked Bulldogs are coming off a 74-56 loss Wednesday night at Tennessee.

The Bulldogs had better be ready.

Auburn has been magnificent. The Tigers are 16-1 and coming off a dominant 88-66 victory over No. 15 Mississippi State, despite the absence of preseason SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome.

Broome suffered an ankle injury last Saturday at South Carolina and is expected to miss a second-straight game against the Bulldogs.

“The adjustments that they made without arguably the best player in the country … credit those guys,” White said. “They’re just terrific offensively and defensively. It’s going to be a battle, of course. But we’re looking forward to Stegeman rocking and giving Auburn our best shot.”

The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s play on a 13-game home winning streak.

But if Georgia wants to pull off the upset (Auburn is favored by 10), two areas of the Bulldogs’ play will have to improve – beating the press and eliminating turnovers.

Both were problems against Tennessee, and White said both will be again if corrections are not made.

“We had one just glaring possession where we’ve got three guys in press attack and two guys not in press attack, and that’s unacceptable,” White said. “That starts with me and our staff. But then we had four or five others where, again, it was just better defense than offense with (Jahmai) Mashack and (Zakai) Ziegler in the backcourt just creating some havoc. Their extended pressure not only caused those turnovers, but I also thought it had us on our heels a little bit there offensively.”

White hopes his team will be able to play more like it did in the final 10 minutes of the game. After trailing by more than 20, the Bulldogs were able to close within 12 before ultimately falling by 18.

“Probably the last 10 minutes of the game or so, I thought we played downhill in space and made good decisions,” White said. “Our bigs did a pretty good job of moving it, and we got open ones. We got really good looks there late in the game. A few of them fell. Of course, some of them didn’t, but hopefully, that’s something we can point out moving forward.”

But even with better looks, White knows the turnovers must stop.

Georgia’s 13.7 turnovers per game ties the Bulldogs with LSU for the worst mark in conference play.

“It’s a huge concern. It’s been a huge concern all year. We’ve had good wins, and we’ve got some really good defensive numbers. We’ve got a lot of good offensive numbers, but that one number has been glaring all year,” White said. “We’ve talked about it. We’ve done a lot of stuff in practice, done a lot of film work, and addressed it. I don’t know that by the end of the year, we’re going to be in the top three or four in the league in terms of valuing the basketball in assist-to-turnover ratio, but we certainly can be better and I have confidence that we’re going to continue to improve because we’ve showed moments where the ball is moving, our decisions are better, and we’re valuing it at a high level.”