FORT LAUDERDALE - Under Mykel Williams' name, the placard read "Defensive Line".

That's how the Orange Bowl classified the Georgia sophomore for Wednesday's media session. However, it's a distinction that isn't entirely accurate.

Williams plays often with his hand in the dirt as a traditional defensive end. He can also stand up and play as more of an outside linebacker. The Georgia defensive staff is currently toying with using Williams as more of the latter.

"Mykel’s an edge player," defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. "He’s always cross-trained at other positions. Sometimes you say changing role, the things that you’ve cross-trained in terms of hey, being able to play D-end and be a bigger outside linebacker, you decide that based on who’s your best 11 on the field and what’s your opponent doing. I know this, we’d like to play him on the edge more, whether that’s at D-end, Jack, anything from that standpoint. He’s one of our best players and we want to make sure that he’s doing what he does best more often.”

After a promising freshman season, injuries hampered Williams in 2023. Through 13 games he has accumulated 14 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Williams admitted it has been a frustrating campaign. He's open to the prospect of a changing role.

"We just try to put me in the best position on and off the field for here and for my future. I just appreciate Georgia for doing what they’re doing," Williams said. "I kind of feel like that’s something I’ve been doing ever since I’ve been playing ball is kind of playing defensive end, outside linebacker, that position. I’ve just been groomed to do it. Coming here, with how we practice and how we play and how we use myself in the scheme, it’s just really kind of pretty much the same thing."

Williams' skillset would be unique among Georgia's outside linebackers. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds with extremely long arms, he presents a different look than other players Georgia has at the position.

One current outside linebacker, Chaz Chambliss, broke down the differences between playing with your hand in the dirt versus standing.

"When they have their hand down or they’re in position standing up, you always have to be conscious of your leverage," Chambliss said. "At our position, we’re thinking a lot more. Defensive end, you have your edge, you have your B-gap, you have your slants. When you call the play and you have coverage, you have to read run/pass, you have to see what’s out there, if its 2x2, 3x1, all that stuff has to go in your mind before the play."

Among the possibility of a role change, Williams' name has also come up in rumors concerning his entering the transfer portal. He addressed those rumors - sort of - on Wednesday.

"That’s not my focus right now," Williams said. "Right now I’m focused on the now and that’s currently getting ready for this game against Florida State. That’s really all I’m thinking about right now. I’m not worried about the transfer portal right now."