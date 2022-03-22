Bulldogs roll past Ga. State

LAWRENCEVILLE - The 17th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs posted a 10-3 win over Georgia State Tuesday in front of a Coolray Field crowd of 1,054.

The Bulldogs improved to 17-4 by erasing an early deficit after the Panthers (14-7) struck for a pair of run on three hits in the first off freshman Coleman Willis. With one out and a runner at second, centerfielder Ben Anderson caught a fly ball and fired a strike to Parks Harber at third for an inning-ending double play. It was Anderson’s first assist of the year and sixth as a Bulldog. In the bottom of the second, freshman Caleb Stewart connected for his first career home to put GSU up 3-0. The Bulldogs responded in the top of the third.

Garrett Spikes, Chaney Rogers and Anderson loaded the bases with singles and then Josh McAllister delivered a two-run single. Anderson (3-for-5, RBI) extended his on base streak to a team-best 19 games. With two outs, Cole Wagner was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Buddy Floyd. He picked up an RBI on a walk as ball four was a wild pitch and allowed McAllister to score to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 advantage. Floyd entered the game as a pinch-runner when Harber was hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning.

Sophomore right-hander Bryce Melear (1-0) started the third for the Bulldogs and provided outstanding relief, tossing three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, both career highs, for his first career win.

“We had a lot of guys step up today and take advantage of an opportunity,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “On the mound, Bryce Melear was really good, that’s the best I’ve seen him throw. Max (DeJong) made his debut, and several position players came through tonight too including Buddy Floyd and Dylan Taylor. We got behind early and scored the final 10 runs of the game. Their starter (Mason) Patel was on a pitch count, and he was sharp the first two innings.”

Freshman Chandler Marsh took care of the sixth. The Panthers put a pair of runners in scoring position with one out after two walks and a sacrifice bunt, and he came right back to register a pair of strikeouts. In the seventh, the Bulldogs looked to senior Jack Gowen to face the top of the order, and he retired three straight Panthers including a couple of strikeouts.



In the eighth, Anderson drew a one out, bases-loaded walk to score Taylor for a 5-3 lead. With two outs, Corey Collins extended his on base streak to a team-best 19 games with a bases-loaded walk. Then, Connor Tate broke open the contest with a two-run double for an 8-3 lead. A passed ball scored Collins and an errant pickoff attempt allowed Tate to score the final two runs as the Bulldogs batted around, scoring six runs on two hits and six walks. Trent Reddick fell to 1-1, taking the loss for GSU.

Georgia returns to SEC action Friday at Kentucky with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m., and it will be available on SEC Network+ and on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

