Georgia remains No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

Ohio State holds onto No. 1, followed by LSU at No. 2, with defending champion Clemson coming in at No. 3. Alabama remains fifth behind the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1), who host Texas A&M Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., CBS).

"Georgia beat a tough Auburn team on the road, and they also have wins against both Florida and Notre Dame," CFP Chairman Rob Mullens said, when commenting on the Bulldogs' placement in this week's standings.

The rest of the Top 10 has Oregon at No. 6, Utah at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8, Oklahoma at No.9, and Minnesota No. 10.

Florida is No. 11, followed by No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan, No. 14 Baylor, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 17 Iowa, No. 18 Memphis, No. 19 Cincinnati, and No. 20 Boise State. Oklahoma State (No. 21), Iowa State (No. 22), Southern Cal (No. 23), No. 24 Appalachian State (No. 24), and SMU (No. 25) round the rankings.

However, as fun as they might be to talk about, the CFP rankings are the last thing on the mind of head coach Kirby Smart.

With a loss to South Carolina on the right side of Georgia’s won-loss ledger, most agree the Bulldogs must beat Texas A&M and Georgia Tech in the season-finale and LSU in the SEC Championship to return to the playoffs for the second time in three years.

But that knowledge seems to suit Smart just fine.

He wants this team to go out with a chip on its shoulder, not worry about what pundits and fans might say, and play has hard as it can.

“I think you play better when you have a chip on your shoulder,” Smart said. “I certainly think the defense and special teams would be in the same boat as the offense—you're motivated.”

