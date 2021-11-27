George Pickens cheered as he returns to action

ATLANTA – The play only went for a 5-yard reception. But for wide receiver George Pickens the catch represented much more.

It certainly did for the huge Georgia contingent that overran Bobby Dodd Stadium to witness the Bulldogs’ 45-0 win.

When Pickens caught the pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett on Georgia’s first play of the third quarter, the stands erupted in cheers.

“I thought it meant a lot for him to hear that. He’s very charismatic. He has a great personality and in practice for the last three weeks I guess, four weeks, I don’t know how long it’s been, he’s a joy to have out there because he’s like an energy ball,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You never know what he’s going to do. He goes up and catches the ball and competes and brings juice to practice, like he always has.”

Getting the ball to Pickens was important for Bennett, too.

“Yeah, I just wanted to get the ball in his hands on that play just to shake the rust off. And, you know, it’s good. He’s a great player. We’ve got to get some of the chemistry back that comes with being out that long,” Bennett said. “But he was extremely happy to be back on the field, and we’re all happy to have him.

It was eight months ago last March when the junior suffered a torn ACL, an injury many thought would end his 2021 campaign.

Instead, after countless hours of perseverance and rehab, Pickens was back on the field Saturday. The catch was his first since last year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

“He’s made some really good plays in practice. He hasn’t really been cleared for contact until the end of this past week. I just thought it meant a lot for him to go out there and gain some confidence,” Smart said. “There’s things he could have done better that he wasn’t perfect at, and he’s got to continue to get involved in some things. He’s safe and he’s cleared, but he’s not 100 percent right now. He’s got the knee brace on, and I think he’s pushing that, but we’re proud of the GPS numbers he’s hit.”

Smart did not waste much time getting Pickens into the game.

He came in on the third play of Georgia’s first possession. The junior received one-on-one coverage, but the play was a run by Zamir White, who tripped and ultimately brought up a third down.

“The people that thought he was just going to rehab and go to the league don’t know George at all. It’s kind of funny to hear those people talk, because they don’t know how much he loves football and loves his teammates, and how hard he’s attacked every day, rehab-wise, to get back to play with us—not to go to the NFL,” Bennett said. “He’s going to do what he’s going to do, and he’s going to have a long career like he is. So, I’m happy for him. I know how hard he’s worked to get that knee right and how difficult it’s been for him. And he’s done that job pretty well."

Smart could not agree more.

After a year when the Bulldogs have certainly endured their share of injuries, getting Pickens back could be just the kind of late season boost to make Georgia’s offense even more dangerous.

“I’m just proud of the work that George has put in to get back. We’ve known guys on the team who have had ACLs, it’s a mental injury as much as it's a physical injury,” Smart said. “It’s taxing; it’s draining to sit there and watch all your friends go out and play in the spring, play in the spring game, play in the fall, and you’re sitting there doing rehab all the time. George loves football. He’s always wanted to get back and have the opportunity to get out there.”