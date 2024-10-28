Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

in other news
UCF at Georgia
WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Steegman Coliseum
TICKETS: $5 admission/UGA students free.
Georgia basketball coach Mike White believes this third Bulldog squad will be his most exciting yet.
So, what exactly does he mean?
“I think we'll turn people over more, and block more shots, and get out and transition more,” White said before practice on Monday. “We're a pretty athletic team. We're better on the offensive glass. We've got good size; from 6-foot-4 to a couple 6-foot- 11s. We're a big athletic team, and so we'll be competitive in the SEC.”
Georgia fans will be able to judge for themselves Tuesday night when the Bulldogs host Big 12 member UCF in the second and final exhibition game before tipping off the regular season next Monday night against Tennessee Tech.
The action Tuesday evening against the Knights is set for 7 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting UGA Miracle.
After rolling past Charlotte in the first exhibition 86-59, Tuesday night’s contest also marks the debut of nine new Bulldogs who will be playing in front of the crowd for the first time.
Among them, is five-star freshman Asa Newell, who led the Bulldogs with 20 points in the game.
Like White, the Athens native likes what he’s seeing.
“It's going be an exciting team because we're really athletic, we're really detailed, and I feel like we're just gonna have a really good season under Coach White,” said Newell. The former five-star noted the Bulldogs have done a good job in practice and against Charlotte in regard to cleaning up their live ball turnovers.
Personally, Newell hopes to make a quick impression on the home fans.
“I feel like if I just take care of the little things, I'm going to take care of the bigger things,” he said. “I'm really excited to get in front of our fan base and showcase my skills.”
White’s expecting Newell will do just fine.
“The way we practice today should be the way we play against UCF, should be the way we play against Georgia Tech, and so on and so forth,” White said. “It's a process, we talk about that a lot, right? And with him, it's just his approach, his mentality, not his numbers necessarily; he'll play well. But I want to see him play like he does between lines on the practice floor, which is hard, and makes winning plays. He's a detailed guy, he's an unselfish guy, plays with a lot of intensity, and just plays really hard.”
Sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. said it will not take fans long to notice the athleticism of this year’s squad.
“I feel like once we get playing in transition, we have a lot of dunks, a lot of steals, a lot of block shots,” he said. “I think we kind of have a team that could have a top-ten highlight any night.”
