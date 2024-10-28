Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

Georgia basketball coach Mike White believes this third Bulldog squad will be his most exciting yet.

So, what exactly does he mean?

“I think we'll turn people over more, and block more shots, and get out and transition more,” White said before practice on Monday. “We're a pretty athletic team. We're better on the offensive glass. We've got good size; from 6-foot-4 to a couple 6-foot- 11s. We're a big athletic team, and so we'll be competitive in the SEC.”

Georgia fans will be able to judge for themselves Tuesday night when the Bulldogs host Big 12 member UCF in the second and final exhibition game before tipping off the regular season next Monday night against Tennessee Tech.

The action Tuesday evening against the Knights is set for 7 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting UGA Miracle.

After rolling past Charlotte in the first exhibition 86-59, Tuesday night’s contest also marks the debut of nine new Bulldogs who will be playing in front of the crowd for the first time.