Bulldogs on track, on schedule

In two days, the Georgia Bulldogs will board a plane and fly south to Miami to resume their preparations for the College Football Playoffs in the Orange Bowl against Michigan – just as originally planned.

Changes announced earlier this week by the CFP would have allowed the Bulldogs to wait until 48 hours before the Dec. 31 kickoff, due to a spike in the omicron variant across college football.

However, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, and Cincinnati are each making their trips as originally planned.

Thursday, Bulldog officials announced that Kirby Smart has decided to leave on Dec. 26-as scheduled-arriving in Miami on Sunday at approximately 3:40.

Players will reconvene in Athens on Saturday evening, following a short Christmas break.

Earlier this week, defensive end Travon Walker spoke about the team’s mental state heading into the CFP semifinal.

“I mean it is all the same because the guys and the coaches we are all still bought in. We are still on the same mission that we were on at the beginning of the year which is to win a National Championship,” defensive Travon Walker said. “Now we have Michigan in our way so there is no change. Everything is still the same really, we've just got to keep moving forward.”

For those wondering Christmas plan is the same one implemented by Alabama head coach Nick Saban. He allowed his players to go home for Christmas, before the Tide fly out to Dallas on the 26th. Michigan will arrive in Miami on Christmas Day-as originally scheduled.

Once in Miami, the team will be under a detailed schedule as laid out in a 28-page packet that has been distributed to each player.

The Bulldogs will practice at Barry University on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Linebacker Nolan Smith said the playoffs is new life for a team that fell short of its goal of winning the SEC Championship.

“Coach Smart has even said it, ‘it is a one game season.’ What we did before, congratulations and what we did before it is not that bad, we can always learn from our mistakes. But it is new life, it is one game, and you have to win to advance,” Smith said. “I think a lot of guys are ready to work and we are happy that we have this opportunity. A lot of people watch Georgia football for a long time and a lot of people didn’t get this opportunity that we have had and now that we have it. We have to seize it. I tell the guys every day, ‘let’s just come work. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other one.’”