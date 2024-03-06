Advertisement
Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 2.0—post Combine

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
UGASports follows up our Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0 from approximately six weeks ago with a second edition—a post-combine version—of speculating on which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft.

We analyzed the same five mock drafts as before: Pro Football Network (PFN), Drafttek, and Draft Countdown, each of which projects all seven rounds; and Tankathon and Walter Football, each of which forecasts just the first three rounds.

After a record-breaking 25 combined Georgia players were drafted in 2022 (15) and 2023 (10), it appears this year’s draft total for the Bulldogs could be in the double digits as well.
Notably, the latest updates from the mock drafts projected as many as 10 different Bulldog players to get drafted, half of which are forecasted by all five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection, corresponding round): Brock Bowers (9.6, 1st), Amarius Mims (18.4, 1st), Kamari Lassiter (35.6, 2nd), Ladd McConkey (38.2, 2nd), and Javon Bullard (67.8, 3rd).

In the table below, each player is listed with their increase or decrease in average overall selection compared to the first draft tracker. For instance, Mims’ average overall selection was 25.0 for v1.0, followed by an 18.4 average for the current v2.0. That’s an increase of 6.6 places (rounded to 7) since our initial Draft Tracker in late January.

After their increase/decrease since v1.0, each player is followed by a projected round, an overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team according to the five mock drafts:

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players
Player (Inc./Dec. since v1.0) PFN Drafttek Draft C'down Tank* Walter Football*

Brock Bowers

⬆️ 2

1 (9)

CHI

1 (5)

LAC

1 (15)

IND

1 (5)

LAC

1 (14)

NO

Amarius Mims

⬆️ 7

1 (14)

NO

1 (21)

MIA

1 (21)

MIA

1 (18)

CIN

1 (18)

CIN

Kamari Lassiter

🔻 3

2 (38)

TEN

2 (36)

WAS

1 (32)

KC

2 (37)

LAC

1 (35)

AZ

Ladd McConkey

⬆️23

2 (34)

NE

2 (43)

ATL

2 (38)

TEN

2 (38)

TEN

2 (38)

TEN

Javon Bullard

🔻 4

3 (100)

BUF

2 (60)

BUF

3 (67)

WAS

2 (63)

SF

2 (49)

CIN

Sedrick Van Pran

🔻15

3 (87)

DAL

3 (73)

DET

3 (65)

CAR

3 (67)

WAS

Tykee Smith

⬆️ 29

5 (142)

ATL

4 (114)

NYJ

6 (188)

PHI

Rosemy-Jacksaint

⬆️ 40

6 (209)

DEN

4 (123)

HOU

Kendall Milton

🔻 2

5 (144)

TEN

Daijun Edwards

⬆️ **

5 (146)

LVR
* Tankathon and Walter Football projects only the first three rounds. ** Edwards was not forcasted by any of the five mocks for v1.0.

Six of the 10 former Georgia players featured in the latest mocks improved their draft status since the first time UGASports tracked them. Notably, McConkey went from being a late second round pick (No. 61.6 average for the v1.0 five mock drafts) to an early second round selection (No. 38.2 average for the v2.0 five mock drafts).

Drafttek projects McConkey to the Atlanta Falcons in the second round. In 58 NFL drafts leading up to this year, only 11 Georgia players (including a UGA basketball player) have been drafted by Atlanta, and no Bulldog offensive player has ever been selected by the Falcons in the first three rounds of the draft.

According to the seven-round mocks, Tykee Smith improved his draft status by nearly an entire round (177.3 average for v1.0 to 148.0 average for v2.0). Draft Countdown projects Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round. The Eagles will enter this draft having acquired via the draft or free agency, in just the last two years, a total of six Georgia players, five of which were defensive players taken in the draft.

Other notable status improvements include Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who jumped 40 spots in one mock while appearing for the first time in another. Similarly, Daijun Edwards appeared in one of the latest mocks after being a no-show for v1.0.

Besides maybe Sedrick Van Pran, who slid from a 58.0 average for v1.0 to 73.0 average for v2.0), the few Georgia players whose status dipped (Lassiter, Bullard, and Kendall Milton) did so only in the slightest. Although, after being forecasted by two v1.0 mocks to be a sixth-round pick, Zion Logue is curiously not projected by any of the mocks this time around.

Be on the lookout for version 3.0 leading up to the April 25-27 NFL Draft.

