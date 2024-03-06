UGASports follows up our Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0 from approximately six weeks ago with a second edition—a post-combine version—of speculating on which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft. We analyzed the same five mock drafts as before: Pro Football Network (PFN), Drafttek, and Draft Countdown, each of which projects all seven rounds; and Tankathon and Walter Football, each of which forecasts just the first three rounds.

After a record-breaking 25 combined Georgia players were drafted in 2022 (15) and 2023 (10), it appears this year’s draft total for the Bulldogs could be in the double digits as well.

Notably, the latest updates from the mock drafts projected as many as 10 different Bulldog players to get drafted, half of which are forecasted by all five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection, corresponding round): Brock Bowers (9.6, 1st), Amarius Mims (18.4, 1st), Kamari Lassiter (35.6, 2nd), Ladd McConkey (38.2, 2nd), and Javon Bullard (67.8, 3rd). In the table below, each player is listed with their increase or decrease in average overall selection compared to the first draft tracker. For instance, Mims’ average overall selection was 25.0 for v1.0, followed by an 18.4 average for the current v2.0. That’s an increase of 6.6 places (rounded to 7) since our initial Draft Tracker in late January. After their increase/decrease since v1.0, each player is followed by a projected round, an overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team according to the five mock drafts:

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players Player (Inc./Dec. since v1.0) PFN Drafttek Draft C'down Tank* Walter Football* Brock Bowers ⬆️ 2 1 (9) CHI 1 (5) LAC 1 (15) IND 1 (5) LAC 1 (14) NO Amarius Mims ⬆️ 7 1 (14) NO 1 (21) MIA 1 (21) MIA 1 (18) CIN 1 (18) CIN Kamari Lassiter 🔻 3 2 (38) TEN 2 (36) WAS 1 (32) KC 2 (37) LAC 1 (35) AZ Ladd McConkey ⬆️23 2 (34) NE 2 (43) ATL 2 (38) TEN 2 (38) TEN 2 (38) TEN Javon Bullard 🔻 4 3 (100) BUF 2 (60) BUF 3 (67) WAS 2 (63) SF 2 (49) CIN Sedrick Van Pran 🔻15 3 (87) DAL 3 (73) DET 3 (65) CAR 3 (67) WAS Tykee Smith ⬆️ 29 5 (142) ATL 4 (114) NYJ 6 (188) PHI Rosemy-Jacksaint ⬆️ 40 6 (209) DEN 4 (123) HOU Kendall Milton 🔻 2 5 (144) TEN Daijun Edwards ⬆️ ** 5 (146) LVR