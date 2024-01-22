Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0
Although the 2024 NFL Draft is approximately three months away, it’s certainly not too early to be speculating on which Georgia players will go where. Presented below is the initial version of this year’s Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker.
Notably, after a record-breaking 25 combined Georgia players were drafted in 2022 (15) and 2023 (10), it appears this year’s draft total for the Bulldogs could be in the double digits as well.
UGASports used the following five recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Pro Football Network (PFN), Drafttek, and Draft Countdown, each of which projects all seven rounds; and Tankathon and Walter Football, each currently forecasting the first three rounds.
The mock drafts projected 10 different Bulldog players to get drafted. Five of the 10 players were forecasted by all five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection, round): Brock Bowers (11.6, 1st), Amarius Mims (25.0, 1st), Kamari Lassiter (33.0, 2nd), Ladd McConkey (61.6, 2nd), and Javon Bullard (64.2, 2nd-3rd).
(Each player is followed by a projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):
|Player
|PFN (7 rounds)
|Drafttek (7)
|Draft Countdown (7)
|Tankathon (3)
|Walter Football (3)
|
Brock Bowers
|
1 (15)
IND
|
1 (5)
LAC
|
1 (18)
CIN
|
1 (15)
IND
|
1 (5)
LAC
|
Amarius Mims
|
1 (24)
DAL
|
1 (31)
SF
|
1 (27)
ARZ
|
1 (17)
JAX
|
1 (26)
TB
|
Kamari Lassiter
|
2 (41)
GB
|
1 (27)
ARZ
|
2 (35)
ARZ
|
1 (27)
ARZ
|
2 (35)
ARZ
|
Ladd McConkey
|
2 (48)
JAX
|
2 (62)
DET
|
2 (56)
DAL
|
2 (54)
CLE
|
3 (88)
DAL
|
Javon Bullard
|
3 (74)
ATL
|
3 (70)
NYG
|
2 (63)
SF
|
2 (61)
KC
|
2 (53)
PHI
|
Sedrick Van Pran
|
2 (57)
TB
|
2 (53)
MIA
|
3 (65)
CAR
|
2 (57)
TB
|
Tykee Smith
|
7 (196)
HOU
|
5 (139)
ARZ
|
6 (197)
CIN
|
Zion Logue
|
6 (184)
PHI
|
6 (190)
PHI
|
Kendall Milton
|
7 (251)
DAL
|
5 (142)
CAR
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|
5 (163)
MIN
You’ll notice three different mocks forecast the Philadelphia Eagles to select Georgia’s Bullard or Zion Logue, both defensive players. The Eagles will enter this draft having drafted five Georgia players—all defenders—in the last two drafts (12 total picks). Including running back D’Andre Swift, whom Philadelphia acquired in free agency, the Eagles featured six former Georgia players on their active during the 2023 season. No other NFL team featured more than three Bulldogs on their active roster this season.
Fittingly, just one of the 37 mock selections was made by the Atlanta Falcons (Bullard in the third round, according to Pro Football Network). In 58 possible NFL drafts, only 11 Bulldogs have been drafted by the local professional team, including two in 2022 (sixth-rounders Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick) and one UGA basketball player (Ray Jeffords in 1968). What’s more, the Falcons have never drafted a Bulldog offensive player in the first three rounds.
Finally, we took a look back at the 10 former Georgia players in the table for their Rivals star ranking coming out of high school and discovered all but two—McConkey (3-star in 2020 class) and Bullard (3-star in 2021 class)—were four- or five-star prospects. Of these eight four- and five-star players, all but Tykee Smith was a Rivals250 prospect. Five-star recruits included Mims (No. 5 overall in 2021) and Kendall Milton (No. 29 overall in 2020).
Be on the lookout for version 2.0 of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker within the next few weeks.