Although the 2024 NFL Draft is approximately three months away, it’s certainly not too early to be speculating on which Georgia players will go where. Presented below is the initial version of this year’s Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker. Notably, after a record-breaking 25 combined Georgia players were drafted in 2022 (15) and 2023 (10), it appears this year’s draft total for the Bulldogs could be in the double digits as well.

According to the latest mock NFL Drafts, as many as 10 former Georgia players could be drafted this April.

Advertisement

UGASports used the following five recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Pro Football Network (PFN), Drafttek, and Draft Countdown, each of which projects all seven rounds; and Tankathon and Walter Football, each currently forecasting the first three rounds. The mock drafts projected 10 different Bulldog players to get drafted. Five of the 10 players were forecasted by all five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection, round): Brock Bowers (11.6, 1st), Amarius Mims (25.0, 1st), Kamari Lassiter (33.0, 2nd), Ladd McConkey (61.6, 2nd), and Javon Bullard (64.2, 2nd-3rd). (Each player is followed by a projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players Player PFN (7 rounds) Drafttek (7) Draft Countdown (7) Tankathon (3) Walter Football (3) Brock Bowers 1 (15) IND 1 (5) LAC 1 (18) CIN 1 (15) IND 1 (5) LAC Amarius Mims 1 (24) DAL 1 (31) SF 1 (27) ARZ 1 (17) JAX 1 (26) TB Kamari Lassiter 2 (41) GB 1 (27) ARZ 2 (35) ARZ 1 (27) ARZ 2 (35) ARZ Ladd McConkey 2 (48) JAX 2 (62) DET 2 (56) DAL 2 (54) CLE 3 (88) DAL Javon Bullard 3 (74) ATL 3 (70) NYG 2 (63) SF 2 (61) KC 2 (53) PHI Sedrick Van Pran 2 (57) TB 2 (53) MIA 3 (65) CAR 2 (57) TB Tykee Smith 7 (196) HOU 5 (139) ARZ 6 (197) CIN Zion Logue 6 (184) PHI 6 (190) PHI Kendall Milton 7 (251) DAL 5 (142) CAR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 5 (163) MIN