Loss to Aggies leaves Georgia needing a win on Saturday

For Georgia to feel good about its spot as a top 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, Saturday’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M is going to matter. A lot.

That’s because Aggie pitcher Justin Lamkin turned in the best game of the year, scattering three hits with a season-high 15 strikeouts, pitching Texas A&M to a 6-0 win Friday night at Foley Field.

Only one Bulldog got as far as third base. Lamkin only allowed one extra base hit, a double to Nolan McCarthy. Georgia did not have a leadoff batter reach base the entire game.

Lamkin (4-7) did not walk a batter and only went to three balls on a Bulldog hitter once the entire game.

However, head coach Wes Johnson feels his team should have done a better job.

“Tip your cap to their guy, but offensively we were not very good at all,” Johnson said. “It's probably one of the worst offensive nights I've been a part of. Since I've been here, our hitters ... they weren't ready. I'll wear some of that, but that won't happen tomorrow. But yeah, I mean, we’ve got to be better offensively, man. You can't miss five-zone heaters. For us, that's the balls right down the middle. You can't miss sliders in the strike zone. You've got to get up there ready to swing, and be ready to hit the baseball, and we didn't do a very good job of that.”

Johnson spent an atypical 10 minutes talking to his team in the dugout after the game.

“I'm not a big meeting guy. But there are times I think you’ve got to have them, and tonight was one of those,” Johnson said. “I mean, you can't come out flat.”

Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs, who continue to hold the nation’s top RPI, still control their destiny as far as the coveted national seed is concerned.

A win Saturday would give Georgia an 18-12 record in SEC play. Historically, 18 victories have assured teams of a Top 8 seed, which would allow the Bulldogs to host through the Super Regionals in their quest for a trip to the College World Series.

Leighton Finley (2-2, 5.30) will face Aggie lefty Myles Patton (3-4, 5.16) in Saturday’s all-important game. First pitch is set for 12:03.

“It’s huge. I mean, we're back here at 8 a.m., so we've got what, 11 hours to get this off our minds and fix what we need to fix, whether that's approach, toughness, whatever it is. This is a big game,” McCarthy said. “Getting to 18, it's going to be huge, because playing a Super here … I talked about it earlier this week, it's the biggest thing for this team. We know we can win on the road, but we know if we're here with our fans, it's a great environment to play in. I got to do it last year, and I want nothing more this year. I want to play in front of our own fans. The trip to Omaha's not easy, so playing here in front of our guys is going to be really important for us.”