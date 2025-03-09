Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 2.0—post Combine

We analyzed the same five mock drafts as before: Drafttek and Pro Football Network (PFN), each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which forecasts the first five rounds; and Tankathon and A to Z Sports, each projecting the first three rounds.

UGASports follows up our initial version of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker from just over a month ago with the second edition—a post-combine version—speculating which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft.

After their increase/decrease since the initial version, each player is followed by a projected round, an overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team, according to the five mock drafts:

In the table below, each player is first identified with whether their draft stock increased ⬆️ or decreased 🔻 when compared to the first draft tracker. A number follows the symbol for most players, representing the difference in average overall selection since the initial tracker. For instance, Jalon Walker’s average overall selection was 21.2 for the first version, followed by a 15.4 average for the current version. That’s an increase of 5.8 places (rounded to 6) since our initial draft tracker in late January.

The mock drafts projected a staggering 17 different Bulldog players to get drafted. Still, only three of the 17 players were unanimously forecasted by the five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection): Mykel Williams (12.4), Jalon Walker (15.4), and Malaki Starks (25.6).

Of the two full seven-round mocks, PFN projects 12 Bulldog players to be drafted, while Drafttek forecasts a whopping 15.

The record for the most NFL draft selections by a college in a single year since the draft became seven rounds in 1994 is 15, which was set by Georgia three years ago in 2022. Over the last four years (2021-2024 NFL drafts), the Bulldogs have averaged 10.5 players drafted annually.

Nine of the 17 former Georgia players featured in the latest mocks improved their draft status since the first time UGASports tracked them. Jared Wilson improved his status by essentially an entire round. The former Georgia center went from being featured in just two mocks with a 119.5 overall selection average to currently four with an 88.0 average, or a low third-round pick. Worthy of note, eventual six-time Pro Bowler Ray Donaldson, selected No. 32 overall in 1980, is the only Georgia center to be chosen in the first three rounds of an NFL Draft.

More so, fellow offensive lineman Xavier Truss improved his stock by a round and a half. Defensive tackle Warren Brinson improved his by nearly two rounds, including being forecasted by Walter Football as an early fourth-round pick. Above all, running back Trevor Etienne’s draft stock climbed the most of all former Georgia players. Like Brinson, he’s also currently projected as high as an early fourth-round pick.

From a 75.5 to 143.0 in overall selection average—or more than a two-round drop—defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s draft status had the biggest decrease of all former Georgia players. Along the offensive front, Dylan Fairchild’s stock also had a significant decrease of nearly two rounds, whereas Tate Ratledge had a half-round decrease. Notably, Drafttek projected all four of the aforementioned Georgia offensive linemen—Wilson, Truss, Fairchild, and Ratledge—to be drafted. Although Georgia has had three offensive linemen chosen in a single NFL Draft on a few occasions, including as recently as 2020 (Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley), four being selected in one draft would be a first for the Bulldogs.

All of the former Georgia players who were featured in the initial version of the draft tracker are projected in the current version. In addition, two new players are currently projected by at least one mock draft after not being initially forecasted. PFN now projects safety Dan Jackson to be a seventh-round pick. After not being projected, defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is now featured in two mock drafts, including as high as an early sixth-round pick.

Be on the lookout for version 3.0 leading up to the April 24-26 NFL Draft.