Alvin Henderson is one of the most sought-after running backs in the 2025 class.

The Elba, Alabama, native has amassed over 70 offers so far in his recruitment. Power programs from coast to coast are vying for the back who has been a star on the gridiron since his freshman year of high school.

Georgia is one of a select group of schools in line for one of Henderson's official visits. He caught up with UGASports to give his take on the Bulldog program.