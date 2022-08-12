Georgia's running back board has received quite the shakeup over the past six weeks or so.

Top targets Justice Haynes and Richard Young are both off the board. The two Rivals100 running backs both committed to Alabama, leaving the Bulldogs searching for talented ball carriers to add to its own class.

One potential add is Jamarion Wilcox out of South Paulding High School. UGASports spoke with Wilcox to get an update on his communication with Dell McGee and the Bulldogs.