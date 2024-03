Lagonza Hayward is a big-time athlete for Toombs County (GA) and always makes a play. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound 2025 athlete is a versatile playmaker on either side of the ball.

Hayward already has major offers from big-time programs such as Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, USC, and others. In-state Georgia recently offered him last week.

Hayward told UGASports he felt relieved when the offer from Georgia finally came through.

"It was real cool, you know? It's Georgia. They just recently were back-to-back champs," Hayward said. "I'm an in-state kid from South Georgia, where everybody is a Georgia fan."