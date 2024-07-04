Bulldogs high on the list for Rivals250 DB Simeon Caldwell
JACKSONVILLE - Georgia sees a modern college football player in Simeon Caldwell.
The Bulldogs see the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Caldwell as a safety or star at the collegiate level. Safeties coach Travaris Robinson has valued Caldwell's skillset ever since his time at Alabama.
Robinson is now wearing red and black. Georgia is high on Caldwell's early list.
