Bulldogs haven't forgotten last meeting with Alabama

Yes, it sounds strange.

But perhaps Alabama deserves a little credit for helping convince quarterback Carson Beck to come back for one more year after beating Georgia in the SEC Championship, 27-24.

“I think I knew, truly, a few days after the (Dec. 2) game,” Beck told reporters during an interview session last year at the Orange Bowl. “In my heart, I knew exactly what I wanted to do and what I was going to do, I just had to talk to people and make sure everyone agreed with what I wanted to do.”

That one hurt.

“Well, I can speak for myself,” Beck said. “Obviously, I mean it eats me alive. But it is what it is. Obviously, a big loss like that in such a big game, I mean you're going to think about it. But every season is separate from itself.”

Although both comments were made last year, Beck’s feelings still apparently hold true.

“It stopped us from getting to where we wanted to go last season so it lingered a lot with me and a lot of other guys,” linebacker Smael Mondon said.

Wide receiver Arian Smith took a more reserved approach.

“I’d say no. It’s just like facing any other team. They’ve got a new coach and I’m sure he’ll change a few things, but they’re still Alabama,” Smith said. “For me, I just move on. You look at the games they’ve played this year. This is the team we’re going to play, not that team. But yeah, of course, that game makes me feel a certain way. I’m excited.”

Head coach Kirby Smart shrugged off the notion that Georgia is still “chasing” Alabama’s reputation, or the game from last year.

In his view, what’s past is the past.

“Nope. I don't think we chase the past at all. I think that you watch the tape, the two different teams, we're focused on what we can do to be our best this week,” Smart said. “The ghosts we're chasing are past performances this year and what we can do to clean that up and how we can be more efficient. I wouldn't say it's anything to do with them.”

Nevertheless, Smart knows the challenge that awaits the Bulldogs Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (7:30 p.m., ABC).

“It's going to be a really tough environment on the road, which sounds like a broken record because the last one we were talking about was a tough environment on the road,” Smart said. “Win or lose, the next one's going to be really hard and the next one's going to be really hard and the next one's going to be really hard. They all are hard. In our league, in our conference, you see it every week. It's tough and it's physical. So, we've got to have a great week of preparation.”

Smart said it looks like a typical Alabama team to him.

Although Nick Saban is no longer the head coach, Smart feels the Crimson Tide are just as impressive as they’ve ever been.

“They've got a tremendous team. I have nothing but respect for Kalen DeBoer and what he's done with that team and that staff,” Smart said. “I think he's done a great job of putting them in a position to grow and get better, and they've gotten better with each game.”

Still, memories linger, and Mondon would love nothing more than for Georgia to emerge from Saturday’s game the winner.

“When you say get over a mountain, I don’t feel like it’s getting over a mountain because we did it before,” Mondon said. “It’s fun, really. It’s the kind of games you dream about playing as a kid. They’re a real talented team, we’re a real talented team. It’s going to be exciting.”