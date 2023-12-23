For those worried that Georgia might not have the proper motivation for next Saturday’s Orange Bowl date against Florida State, don't be.

No, the Bulldogs (12-1) did not achieve their goal of a third-straight trip to the College Football playoffs. But the way players explain it, there’s one very big goal out there the entire team is inspired to collect.

“We’ve got something to prove. They’re a great team, 13-0, but this win would send us out as the winningest class in school history of Georgia football,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “That’s huge. We want to send these guys out the right way. They deserve it, plus it’s a springboard for next year and let people know that we’re still going to be here and we’ve still got a lot under our belt.”

Winning this game for the seniors is a bigger deal to the players than many fans may think.

With a victory in the Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN), Georgia’s seniors would go with a record of 50-4. The Bulldogs’ 2021 class went 49-5.

“It’s definitely not the ideal situation but when I look at guys like Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and knowing we can send them off as the winningest class in Georgia history, that creates a fire and I’m sure pretty sure everybody else on this team feels that way, too,” left tackle Earnest Greene III said. “Playing for that will give us a purpose to play for and definitely add a spark.”

The Bulldogs are currently at home for Christmas before returning to Athens on Christmas night. Georgia will arrive in Miami on Tuesday, practice on Wednesday and Thursday before the game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.