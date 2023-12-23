Bulldogs have a key piece of motivation
For those worried that Georgia might not have the proper motivation for next Saturday’s Orange Bowl date against Florida State, don't be.
No, the Bulldogs (12-1) did not achieve their goal of a third-straight trip to the College Football playoffs. But the way players explain it, there’s one very big goal out there the entire team is inspired to collect.
“We’ve got something to prove. They’re a great team, 13-0, but this win would send us out as the winningest class in school history of Georgia football,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “That’s huge. We want to send these guys out the right way. They deserve it, plus it’s a springboard for next year and let people know that we’re still going to be here and we’ve still got a lot under our belt.”
Winning this game for the seniors is a bigger deal to the players than many fans may think.
With a victory in the Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN), Georgia’s seniors would go with a record of 50-4. The Bulldogs’ 2021 class went 49-5.
“It’s definitely not the ideal situation but when I look at guys like Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and knowing we can send them off as the winningest class in Georgia history, that creates a fire and I’m sure pretty sure everybody else on this team feels that way, too,” left tackle Earnest Greene III said. “Playing for that will give us a purpose to play for and definitely add a spark.”
The Bulldogs are currently at home for Christmas before returning to Athens on Christmas night. Georgia will arrive in Miami on Tuesday, practice on Wednesday and Thursday before the game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with the effort he’s seen.
“We're in the same routine. We've tried to make it the same sense of urgency,” Smart said. “There' are times you have to step back and look and take a deep breath and say, 'We're getting these guys better, we're working really hard, and we're buying in.'”
Senior defensive back Tykee Smith said he hasn’t noticed any change in the team’s preparation at all.
“It’s the same way as every week,” Smith said. “We’re looking at this as an opportunity to finish the year out right.”
Delp agreed.
“It's been just like we’ve always practiced. It’s been physical, it’s been fast,” Delp said. “Everyone is still working on their craft, perfecting plays, perfecting their technique and we just want to be sure we send guys out the right way.”
Smart doled out a lot of credit to his players for making sure everyone is in the right frame of mind.
After being excluded from the playoffs, it would be very easy for the team to simply blow off the game.
Although injuries are expected to keep some of Georgia’s regulars from playing, to date there have not been any official opt-outs like there have been with other programs.
“The leadership on this team has been absolutely incredible because what I hear from other coaches about these type of games, it's been a nightmare for them. It has not been a nightmare for us,” Smart said. “We have dudes out there practicing. This is their last go-around. I told them, the last 15 or 20 you guys are practicing, you're going to be trying to make a roster. You only have 10 or 15 practices to make a roster spot in the NFL. Use these practices to help you make a roster and get better. The guy you're competing against, he might not be in the practice for a bowl game. They want to finish on the top.”