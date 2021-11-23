Bulldogs go cold again

For the second time in as many days, some lackluster shooting was all it took to doom the Bulldogs (2-4), who fell to Northwestern 78-62 Tuesday night in the consolation game of the Romans Legends Classic.

The outcome was never in doubt.

“We never overcame our own adversities and circumstances in the first half,” head coach Tom Crean said. “In the second half, we sucked it up and we went—but in the first half, we never overcame it and put ourselves in a hole. (Northwestern) is too good of a shooting team, too good of a free throw-shooting team, and too good of a passing team to do that.”

The numbers were not pretty.

Georgia shot a mere 23.1 percent (6-for-26) from the field in the first half, including just 1 for 12 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs tried to shoot their way back into the game in the second half. Georgia improved to 51.7 percent (15-for-29), but a 24-point lead proved too much to overcome.

Georgia got it within 11 points twice in the final five minutes, but the Wildcats kept their double-digit advantage throughout the second half.

Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 12 points apiece, with Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram chipping in with 10 each.

Pete Nance had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Berry scored 10 points for Northwestern (5-1). Buie, coming off a career-high 23 points in a loss to Providence, was 8 of 21 from the field.

Ryan Greer highlighted the first half with a steal and heave at midcourt that banked in to give Northwestern a 43-23 lead. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers in the first half, while Georgia just had one on 12 attempts.

Georgia will return to the court Sunday when the Bulldogs host Wofford at Stegeman Coliseum. The game time is 4 p.m.

