UGASports - Bulldogs fall in overtime

For Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean, there were no moral victories, despite taking host LSU to the brink before falling in overtime, 94-92.

“No, moral victory is not a word, it’s not a phrase,” Crean said. “We learned that we can come out here and compete in our first road game, we can complete and we can get our speed going, but we can also make mistakes, and that’s what we have to overcome.”

Making Wednesday night’s game even more agonizing for the Bulldogs (7-2, 0-2) is that Georgia held a 10-point lead, 68-58, with 9:04 to play before the Tigers responded, ultimately sending the game into overtime tied at 80.

In the overtime period, LSU seemingly had the game in hand and were up five with 36 seconds before Justin Kier stroked his sixth three-pointer to bring Georgia back within two.

With 15 seconds, a drive by Sahvir Wheeler brought the Bulldogs within in, and after Cameron Thomas missed his first free throw attempt, Georgia had a chance to either tie or win the game with nine second left.

After timeout, Kier took the inbound pass and tried to drive for the game-tying points only to see the ball bounce off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

“They had more free throws than us and more threes, but ultimately that’s not what beats you,” Crean said. “Just like the play at the end of the game the layup, that’s not what beats you. That’s the end result.

“It’s more about when we don’t communicate on a switch. That’s when you’ve got to make sure your mental toughness, your focus and concentration and level of communication continues to go. I know they were tired. Those are the things we have to learn from and hope they don’t happen again.”

Whatever breaks the Bulldogs might have had, did not go Georgia’s way.

Following Kier’s final three, it appeared the grad had deflected the ball and tipped it off the leg of an LSU player. Video replays appeared to show that it did, but the play was not reviewed.

“I don’t understand why they couldn’t review and I’ll try to get some clarity,” Crean said. “I never got an explanation and we had two referees who have thrown up the jump ball in the national championship. I have respect for those guys, but I never understood why we could not review it.”

Kier enjoyed a stellar game for the Bulldogs.

The grad transfer from George Mason scored 25 points, followed by Wheeler with 21. Toumani Camara followed with 14 and P.J. Horne with 11.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led the Tigers (8-2, 2-1) with 26 points, followed by Javonte Smart with 21, including a pair of late three-pointers late in regulation that enabled the Tigers to send the game into overtime.

“Our scoring wasn’t the issue as much as a couple of mistakes defensive,” Crean said. “But our guys fought hard, they really fought hard against a good team, a team that was picked third in the league. There’s a lot of talent on that roster.”

