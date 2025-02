It's easy to see why colleges are becoming interested in Dylan Cope.

The three-star receiver out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama has good size at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Cope also excels on the track, recently placing second in the state in the 60-meter hurdles and finishing second as part of a 4x200 relay team.

Georgia has taken notice, extending an offer to Cope on January 29.

"I was really excited," Cope said. "Georgia has a great football program."