ATLANTA - Georgia's entire season came down to one kick.

With eight seconds remaining in Saturday night's Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Ohio State's Noah Ruggles stood over a 50-yard field goal. A successful try meant an Ohio State victory, dashing Georgia's national title hopes.

On the sidelines, receiver Kearis Jackson stood looking down into his jersey.

He had played a pivotal role in Georgia's touchdown drive to take the lead. Now Ohio State stood poised to snatch victory out of the Bulldogs' jaws.

"I couldn’t watch it," Jackson said. "I was just too excited from the last drive to be able to watch what was going to happen next. I didn’t want my heart to be broken that bad."

On the field, big men such as Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse stood ready for their moment.

Georgia has made a habit of blocking kicks under Smart. Stackhouse blocked a field goal in this year's SEC Championship Game against LSU. He had come close on Saturday night but hadn't been able to tip one just yet.

"I really thought they were going to block it," offensive lineman Warren McClendon said, recalling his view from the sideline. "I thought Naz or one of them was going to block it. I was just hopeful of that."

The Buckeyes snapped the ball. Carter, Stackhouse, and the rest of their teammates exploded into and through the line of scrimmage in a last-ditch attempt to save their season.

Carter ended up sprawled on the ground. He had no idea whether his season had ended or if he'd be getting another shot at a ring.

Then he heard the yelling, signifying a 42-41 victory for the Bulldogs and himself.

"I looked at my sideline cheering, and I had to get up," Carter said. "I saw my sideline cheering, and I just got up and started cheering with them."