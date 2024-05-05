Combine the wins Georgia continues to add to its ledger with Charlie Condon setting records with every home run, and there’s been no shortage of excitement this year at Foley Field.

Sunday’s finale against Vanderbilt was another example.

The Bulldogs finished a sweep of the No. 13 Commodores with an 11-7 win, a victory punctuated by Condon’s 33rd home run.

What Condon continues to accomplish can only be described by one word – amazing.

Not only did Sunday’s homer mark the seventh straight game in which he’s gone deep, but No. 33 also ties him with Florida’s Jac Caglianone who hit 33 in 71 games last year for Florida.

Condon’s sixth-inning home run came in Georgia’s 47th game.

The SEC record for home runs is 40 set by LSU’s Brett Larson in 1997. It took Larson 69 games to reach the mark, coming in the Tigers’ College World Series run that season. The NCAA record for home runs in 48 set by former big leaguer Pete Incaviglia in 1985

“Some days, it feels better than others, but that’s baseball,” Condon said. “You just need to keep putting in work to get yourself in the best position to succeed every day because things don’t come and go overnight, it’s about showing up and being ready to go every day and put quality at-bats together.”

Condon’s home run came on a 3-1 pitch from Vandy freshman Luke Guth.

Head coach Wes Johnson predicted in the dugout that something special might happen. It did. Condon’s blast traveled 418 feet with an exit velocity of 107 mph high over the fence in left-center field.

“Charlie was seeing the ball well, I won’t lie to you, and he hasn’t done it many times, but when he went on deck, he said if this guy’s still in the game I’m going to stick him,” Johnson said. “He said ‘I’m seeing it well.’ He didn’t say anything at home, I just knew he was going to hit it hard. So when it got to 3-1, I looked over and said this is going to get loud.”