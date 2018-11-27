Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 08:26:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Bulldogs as Significant Underdogs

A win by Georgia over Alabama this Saturday in Atlanta would mark an achievement which has occurred only twice before in the history of Bulldogs football.
Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

As of Tuesday morning, the line for the SEC Championship Game remains at Alabama -13 over Georgia—which, for one of the top teams in the nation, seem like a lot of points for it to be catching. Of course, perhaps the Bulldogs are rightfully 13-point underdogs as they face likely one of the greatest college football teams of all time—if not the greatest.

Still, Georgia playing as a significant underdog has been rather uncommon. Entering Saturday, the Bulldogs haven’t faced a bigger favorite in seven years—since the 2011 SEC Championship Game versus LSU (-13½). In 61 postseason appearances—54 bowls, seven SEC title games—only once has Georgia been a bigger underdog: again, versus LSU in 2011.

In fact, in its history (or beginning around 1950, when point spreads in college football had started to become viable and available for most games), Georgia has been a significant underdog of 12-plus points for 34 games, 20 of which occurred prior to 1965. The opponents the Bulldogs have been a significant underdog to the most are Florida (10 games), Georgia Tech (7), and Alabama (6).

Entering Saturday, the six games against Alabama that Georgia was an underdog of a dozen points or more:

UGA vs. Alabama when Underdogs of 12+ points
Season 'Bama favored by Site UGA's result

1962

14½

Birmingham

Lost, 0-35

1963

16

Athens

Lost, 7-32

1964

20½

Birmingham

Lost, 3-31

1972

14

Athens

Lost, 7-25

1973

19

Tuscaloosa

Lost, 14-28

1977

14

Tuscaloosa

Lost, 10-18

Although Georgia being distinguished as a significant underdog has been sporadic, a victory under such circumstances has been an absolute rarity. As an underdog of at least 12 points, the Bulldogs have a straight-up record of merely 2-30-2. The four occurrences of Georgia not losing when entering a game as a significant underdog:

UGA's non-losses as an Underdog of 12+ points
Season vs. Opponent Opponent favored by Site UGA's result

1956 vs. Miami (Fla.)

13

Miami

Tied, 7-7

1970 vs. Auburn

20

Auburn

Won, 31-17

1994 vs. Auburn

12½

Auburn

Tied, 23-23

1997 vs. Florida

20½

Jacksonville

Won, 37-17

For what it’s worth, which perhaps is little to none, Georgia has been defeated by Vanderbilt alone five times (1973, 1991, 1994, 2006, and 2016) and once tied (1985) when the Bulldogs were favored by at least 12 points over the Commodores. Of course, Vanderbilt has lost 32 games to Georgia under the same circumstances.

Regardless, a win by Georgia over the Crimson Tide this Saturday in Atlanta would be momentous in many ways, including achieving something which has occurred only twice before in UGA football history—an improbable victory by the Bulldogs as significant underdogs.

