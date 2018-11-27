As of Tuesday morning, the line for the SEC Championship Game remains at Alabama -13 over Georgia—which, for one of the top teams in the nation, seem like a lot of points for it to be catching. Of course, perhaps the Bulldogs are rightfully 13-point underdogs as they face likely one of the greatest college football teams of all time—if not the greatest.

Still, Georgia playing as a significant underdog has been rather uncommon. Entering Saturday, the Bulldogs haven’t faced a bigger favorite in seven years—since the 2011 SEC Championship Game versus LSU (-13½). In 61 postseason appearances—54 bowls, seven SEC title games—only once has Georgia been a bigger underdog: again, versus LSU in 2011.

In fact, in its history (or beginning around 1950, when point spreads in college football had started to become viable and available for most games), Georgia has been a significant underdog of 12-plus points for 34 games, 20 of which occurred prior to 1965. The opponents the Bulldogs have been a significant underdog to the most are Florida (10 games), Georgia Tech (7), and Alabama (6).

Entering Saturday, the six games against Alabama that Georgia was an underdog of a dozen points or more: