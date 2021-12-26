Bulldogs arrive; confident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Georgia Bulldogs arrived in Miami Sunday afternoon sounding like a confident team ahead of Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl against Michigan (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

“We feel good. We practiced hard, we watched a lot of film on Michigan,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “They have a great team, but we’re feeling good.”

Nose tackle Jordan Davis agreed.

“We just have to do what got us here and do what we’ve been doing all year,” nose tackle Davis said. “We’ll just keep working.”

The media was barred from attending the welcoming ceremony for the Bulldogs due to new Covid-19 restrictions. But the two players, along with head coach Kirby Smart, spoke to representatives of the Orange Bowl before boarding three buses to the team hotel.

“It’s awesome to be here. I’ve been a part of the Orange Bowl before, but I haven’t been here with Georgia,” Smart said. “I think our players are excited. We’ve got a lot of players from this area. We recruit this area heavily and I know our players are looking forward to this weather.”

The Bulldogs (12-1) are also looking for a win. With a victory over the Big Ten champion Wolverines (12-1), Georgia would advance to its second national championship game under Smart. That game is set for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs will hold the first of three practices at nearby Barry University. The media will be allowed to watch the first 15 minutes of practices Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

In light of recent Covid concerns, it will be interesting to see what players might be missing. Fortunately, it does not appear Georgia will be without a lot.

Quarterback JT Daniels, who tested positive last week, did not make the trip, although he could still come down if he meets the protocols for consecutive negative tests.

According to sources, when players arrived at the team hotel, Daniels appeared to be the only player of note not with the team. However, more will be known after Monday’s practice viewing.

Smart was not asked about any other potential absences during his brief session with Orange Bowl public relations personal. He’s not scheduled to meet with reporters until Wednesday.

Monday, either Will Mushchamp or Glenn Schumann, along with five defensive players, will meet via zoom with the media. Tuesday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and five offensive players will do the same.

Smart feels his team is ready.

"They’ve been great, they’ve been back home. We’ve had some warm weather. We’ve been fortunate enough to get some 60, 70-degree weather, down here it’s around the 80s. I know our guys are excited,” Smart said. “They’ve earned the right to be here, and they’re excited to get out there and represent Georgia and the SEC and play.”

Although their time will be strictly monitored, players will have the opportunity to experience some of what Miami has to offer.

“Oh yeah. You know, obviously, we have a game to win, but the fact that it’s being played here in Miami, it’s pretty exciting,” Bennett said. “If we win, it’ll be a lot cooler. We have a few more days until the game, get to enjoy Miami for a few days and then lock in.”