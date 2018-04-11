CEDAR HILL, Tex. -- Jacob Zeno has enjoyed a pretty successful spring over the past few weeks, highlighted with some high-profile SEC offers and taking quarterback MVP honors at the Houston event of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas. Now he knows the focus is on him and what he plans to do about making his commitment. He doesn’t have dates set, but he does know that four official visits he’ll be taking will go to Baylor, Florida, Georgia and Texas Tech, which also seems to serve as a de facto Top 4 list for the time being. “It’s been pretty hectic, but I’ve just been working hard and staying low and not letting it affect me,” he said. “I haven’t made and visits yet but I’m planning to in May/June to Florida, Georgia, and Baylor.”

Prior to his appearance at the Dallas Under Armour All-American Camp last Sunday, Zeno was in Frisco to catch the Red Raiders spring game. He’s also been on campus at Lubbock, but Tech could be in a good position to make after what he saw at the game on April 7. “It was fun, it was a great atmosphere,” he said. “The fans showed up, so it was loud – I had a good time … I think that they’re going to be good this year, be real explosive, so I’m excited to see what they’re going to do.”

IN HIS WORDS

On Florida “I have a great relationship with them,” he said. “Every other day I talk with them, so it’s a great relationship … I think it’s going to be a good culture. Coach (Dan) Mullen, Coach (Brian) Johnson come from Mississippi State and are bringing some of that offense with them to Florida, so I think it’s going to be good.” On Georgia “They’ve been telling me that they only have two scholarship quarterbacks, so I could come in there and play,” he said. “I know playtime wouldn’t be guaranteed, but I’m not afraid of competition, so going to Georgia I think could really help me.” “Georgia’s always been a good school, they’ve always been on top,” he said. “[The staff] has just been telling me that I can get in and play, that Georgia is a great fit for me and the atmosphere is great.”

RIVALS REACTION