Tom Crean has added his second grad transfer in the past month after Stoney Brook’s Andrew Garcia decided to join the Bulldog program.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

A 6-foot-5 guard/small forward, Garcia improved dramatically in each of his three years with Stoney Brook.

After averaging just 2.9 points as a freshman, he increased to 9.4 points per game as a sophomore, earning the America East 6th Man of the Year before averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds last year as a junior en route to earning All-Conference honors.

A native of Harlem, N.Y., Garcia is also considered a plus defender at both the guard and small forward position.

Garcia joins former George Mason standout Justin Kier, who announced his decision to become a Bulldog back in late April.

The duo gives Crean seven newcomers for the upcoming season, a group that includes K.D. Johnson, Jonathan Ned, Mikal Starks, Josh Taylor, and juco commit Ty McMillon out of Kilgore Community College in Texas.

More to come.