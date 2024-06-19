Georgia continues to be one of the busiest college baseball teams in the NCAA transfer portal, adding three more players to its roster over the past two days. Each is expected to play key roles on next year’s team.

Wednesday, the Bulldogs added former Alabama closer Alton Davis II, one of the top left-handed pitchers in the portal. He was recently invited to Team USA’s Collegiate National Team trials.

Davis (6-foot-5, 185) led the Crimson Tide in saves last year with four and struck out 38 batters with 17 walks in 33.2 innings. He was a preseason member of the 2024 All-SEC second team as voted on by the league coaches.

D1Baseball.com listed the native of Hueytown, Alabama as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 Major League Draft while 64analytics.com rated Davis as the 80th-best available transfer in this year’s current pool.

Two other recent transfers – the Georgia State duo of outfielder JoJo Jackson (No. 48) and first baseman-catcher Brennan Hudson (No. 182) – also rank among the country’s top 200 available transfers per 64analytics.

Last year Jackson hit. 310 with 15 homers and 45 RBI for the Panthers, while Hudson hit .326 with 12 homers and 32 RBI in just 45 games. Both are also considered plus defenders. Jackson committed just four errors, with Hudson committing zero in 300 chances.

Their additions give Georgia 13 new players from the transfer portal, the most so far in college baseball, and has the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in the portal standings according to 64analytics.

It’s not just the totality that has Georgia atop the rankings.

Of the 13 additions, eight are ranked inside the top 250. That includes six inside the top 100 – No. 12 Ryan Black (infielder), No. 26 Ryland Zabrowski (third base), Jackson (No. 48), No. 76 Christan Adams (second base), Davis (No. 80), and No. 96 Robbie Burnett (outfielder).

Hudson and catcher Daniel Jackson are No. 182 and No. 222, respectively.

The Bulldogs aren’t done.

Georgia is known to be pursuing more pitching and could augment other positions.