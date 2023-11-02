In this current era of the transfer portal, it’s certainly not unusual for teams to come across some familiar faces during the course of a given campaign.

That’s going to be the case for Georgia during its season-opener Monday in Las Vegas against Oregon when Kario Oquendo renews acquaintances with his former team.

“I know his game well; so, I’m ready with that scouting report,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “That’s one of my best friends. I haven’t seen him for a while, so it will be cool.”

A double-figure scorer during his two seasons in Athens, Oquendo entered the portal shortly after the conclusion of last season.

Coincidentally, his first game as a Duck will pit him against the Bulldogs in T-Mobile Arena.

“He decided to enter the portal and we didn’t have much conversation after that other than how can we support you, who you are looking at, how you are doing academically, stuff like that, utilizing or facility, and being around,” head coach Mike White said. “He’s a guy that we care about, and we hope he has a good year. We hope to do a good job against him, but he was a good kid, was fun to coach, and an explosive scorer.”

Abdur-Rahim said he’s stayed in touch with Oquendo ever since he made the move west.

“We call and text a lot, but I obviously haven’t seen him. It will be cool to hopefully catch up and then compete against him,” he said.

“He’s a really confident offensive player and a really strong downhill driver,” Abdur-Rahim said. “He’s obviously very athletic, so we’ve got to be prepared for that there.