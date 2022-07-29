Building wide receiver depth a must for UGA

Kirby Smart did not get to be a successful head coach by allowing himself to feel comfortable with the depth on his football team.

Pick a position, it doesn’t matter. Smart will never publicly admit he feels good about the status quo.

That’s certainly true in regard to this year’s wide receivers, a position where several of its inexperienced members are going to need to step up if the Bulldogs want to have the kind of depth Georgia’s head coach desires.

“I feel good that we have some good young receivers, but they’re not experienced,” Smart said. “We’ve got to get them enough experience, valuable experience, in the early part of camp, so those guys are productive at the end of the year.”

It’s not for a lack of bodies.

However, when Smart does a head count in his wide receivers room, there are only three returnees – Ladd McConkey (31-447, 5 touchdowns), AD Mitchell (29-426-4) and Kearis Jackson (16-194-1) – who caught more than 16 passes last year.

Of course, this does not include the fact tight end Brock Bowers led the team with 56 catches for 882 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns, or Jermaine Burton’s transfer to Alabama. Nevertheless, when you consider that in Smart’s perfect world his wide receiver corps would be 7-8 deep, then it’s easy to understand his concern.